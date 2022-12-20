Twitch streamer Azalialexi reveals getting death threats following s*xual assault allegations against Rich Campbell

Twitch streamer Azalialexi took to Twitter on December 20 to detail some of the harrowing experiences she faced after sharing her story surrounding former One True King (OTK) co-owner Rich Campbell.

Azalialexi revealed that she received death threats and that people doxed her by sharing her live location. She expressed fear and wondered why anyone would believe she was benefiting from the situation. The influencer's tweet read:

Spicy White Claw @Azalialexi i am getting death threats and people emailing me my live location saying they can see me. i’m starting to get really scared. i can’t imagine how anyone thinks this is something i’m benefiting from. i am getting death threats and people emailing me my live location saying they can see me. i’m starting to get really scared. i can’t imagine how anyone thinks this is something i’m benefiting from.

Twitter community reacts to Twitch streamer Azalialexi's recent update

Azalialexi's recent update attracted a fair bit of traction on the social media platform. Twitter user @GottaLuvTheSun suggested that the Twitch streamer contact the police if someone was threatening her with the live location:

GotttaluvTheSun @GottaLuvTheSun @Azalialexi If someone is threatening you with your live location call the polce, that's an actual crime the police will take very seriously. @Azalialexi If someone is threatening you with your live location call the polce, that's an actual crime the police will take very seriously.

Azalialexi's responded, saying:

Spicy White Claw @Azalialexi @GottaLuvTheSun i wouldn’t even know who to call, im traveling for work and they know what airports im at and when somehow @GottaLuvTheSun i wouldn’t even know who to call, im traveling for work and they know what airports im at and when somehow

Several community members expressed concern for the Twitch streamer's safety and well-being:

Terence Fluellen🏋🏾‍♂️ @FLU_2Cold @Azalialexi Dip. Leave. Go somewhere where you can be around others. Stay safe @Azalialexi Dip. Leave. Go somewhere where you can be around others. Stay safe

SteelPhoenix78 #ABetterABK @SteelPhoenix78 @Azalialexi I'm so sorry, Azalia! Do whatever you have to do to keep yourself safe! @Azalialexi I'm so sorry, Azalia! Do whatever you have to do to keep yourself safe!

Sean Rogers @SpacemanSR @Azalialexi stay with people you trust and keep yourself with them, so sorry @Azalialexi stay with people you trust and keep yourself with them, so sorry

Jesse James Brace @JesseJamesBrace @Azalialexi So sorry you’re scared, you need to call a lawyer right now, and yes- let work management know that you are being harassed and stalked right now too. They should have a policy in place. Thinking of you, hate you’re going through this! Stay strong! @Azalialexi So sorry you’re scared, you need to call a lawyer right now, and yes- let work management know that you are being harassed and stalked right now too. They should have a policy in place. Thinking of you, hate you’re going through this! Stay strong!

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" also shared Azalialexi's update on his official handle. He stated:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Azalialexi, who came out with sexual assault allegations against Rich Campbell days ago leading to his resignation from OTK, has now had to deal with constant death threats and people trying to dox her location... Azalialexi, who came out with sexual assault allegations against Rich Campbell days ago leading to his resignation from OTK, has now had to deal with constant death threats and people trying to dox her location... https://t.co/LWCbKSUjmA

Here are some relevant fan reactions from Jake's conversation thread:

Sully // Josh @SullyGrenade



Maybe it's for the best to not follow organizations and just follow the content creators independently. @JakeSucky OTK is responding as well as they can, but damn, its hard to call myself a fan of the org right now.Maybe it's for the best to not follow organizations and just follow the content creators independently. @JakeSucky OTK is responding as well as they can, but damn, its hard to call myself a fan of the org right now.Maybe it's for the best to not follow organizations and just follow the content creators independently.

Cody @Codyy_wc @JakeSucky Typically what happens when the fan base is 95% children. @JakeSucky Typically what happens when the fan base is 95% children.

What accusations did Azalialexi present against Rich Campbell?

On December 16, Azalialexi shared a TwitLonger update, detailing her experience with Rich Campbell:

The 815-word-long address started with the Twitch streamer mentioning that she and Campbell had a "very up and down/on and off" kind of friendship over the past four years. She stated that things started to take a turn in 2019.

Azalialexi claimed that the Austin, Texas-based personality viewed her as a "s*xual object," and was "gaslighted" whenever she confronted him:

"There were several times during the 4 years that he made it clear he only viewed me as a s*xual object, but when I would confront him about it I would get lovebombed and gaslit into thinking that he cared about me and wanted to be with me. This would happen during the single periods of my life as anytime I would be in a relationship and he would text or call me, I would tell him I was seeing someone else."

In the next section of the TwitLonger post, the Twitch streamer provided details about her time in Los Angeles in 2021, when Rich Campbell asked to see her:

"To la (Los Angeles) in December of 2021 and asked to see me, but mainly was only asking me to come to his hotel, I said no due to the fact that I was not interested in having s*x with him. There was not much communication until I was at French restaurant AOC in the upper east side on January 30th of this year with two girl friends."

Spicy White Claw @Azalialexi these are california times as my phone switched over when i came home and screenshotted these. so 9 pm is midnight in new york. these are california times as my phone switched over when i came home and screenshotted these. so 9 pm is midnight in new york. https://t.co/i0pF5vINvE

Azalialexi accused Rich Campbell of s*xually abusing her and stated:

"We get upstairs and he starts talking about how hot I would be pregnant. He then proceeded to j*rk off in front of me while continuing to talk about how he thinks about getting me pregnant constantly. He kept begging me to have s*x with him. I said no. he continually attempted to take my clothes off. I kept saying no. At the end and I mean the very end, he rolled me over and put himself inside me and finished, unprotected."

The Twitch streamer concluded her address by saying she would not get anything by lying about the incident. She added:

"I get nothing out of lying about this, in fact, it’s almost expected to receive ridicule when speaking about s*xual assa*lt. you can believe me or not, I genuinely don’t owe anyone anything and I’m not here to beg people to believe me."

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon. I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon.

Rich Campbell responded the next day, on December 17, stating that he read the statements made against him. He announced his resignation as the co-owner of OTK, stating that he will "make an update soon."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes