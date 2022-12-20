Twitch streamer Azalialexi reveals getting death threats following s*xual assault allegations against Rich Campbell

Twitch streamer Azalialexi took to Twitter on December 20 to detail some of the harrowing experiences she faced after sharing her story surrounding former One True King (OTK) co-owner Rich Campbell.
Azalialexi revealed that she received death threats and that people doxed her by sharing her live location. She expressed fear and wondered why anyone would believe she was benefiting from the situation. The influencer's tweet read:
Twitter community reacts to Twitch streamer Azalialexi's recent update
Azalialexi's recent update attracted a fair bit of traction on the social media platform. Twitter user @GottaLuvTheSun suggested that the Twitch streamer contact the police if someone was threatening her with the live location:
Azalialexi's responded, saying:
Several community members expressed concern for the Twitch streamer's safety and well-being:
Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" also shared Azalialexi's update on his official handle. He stated:
Here are some relevant fan reactions from Jake's conversation thread:
What accusations did Azalialexi present against Rich Campbell?
On December 16, Azalialexi shared a TwitLonger update, detailing her experience with Rich Campbell:
The 815-word-long address started with the Twitch streamer mentioning that she and Campbell had a "very up and down/on and off" kind of friendship over the past four years. She stated that things started to take a turn in 2019.
Azalialexi claimed that the Austin, Texas-based personality viewed her as a "s*xual object," and was "gaslighted" whenever she confronted him:
"There were several times during the 4 years that he made it clear he only viewed me as a s*xual object, but when I would confront him about it I would get lovebombed and gaslit into thinking that he cared about me and wanted to be with me. This would happen during the single periods of my life as anytime I would be in a relationship and he would text or call me, I would tell him I was seeing someone else."
In the next section of the TwitLonger post, the Twitch streamer provided details about her time in Los Angeles in 2021, when Rich Campbell asked to see her:
"To la (Los Angeles) in December of 2021 and asked to see me, but mainly was only asking me to come to his hotel, I said no due to the fact that I was not interested in having s*x with him. There was not much communication until I was at French restaurant AOC in the upper east side on January 30th of this year with two girl friends."
Azalialexi accused Rich Campbell of s*xually abusing her and stated:
"We get upstairs and he starts talking about how hot I would be pregnant. He then proceeded to j*rk off in front of me while continuing to talk about how he thinks about getting me pregnant constantly. He kept begging me to have s*x with him. I said no. he continually attempted to take my clothes off. I kept saying no. At the end and I mean the very end, he rolled me over and put himself inside me and finished, unprotected."
The Twitch streamer concluded her address by saying she would not get anything by lying about the incident. She added:
"I get nothing out of lying about this, in fact, it’s almost expected to receive ridicule when speaking about s*xual assa*lt. you can believe me or not, I genuinely don’t owe anyone anything and I’m not here to beg people to believe me."
Rich Campbell responded the next day, on December 17, stating that he read the statements made against him. He announced his resignation as the co-owner of OTK, stating that he will "make an update soon."
