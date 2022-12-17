"I have agreed": OTK co-founder Rich Campbell resigns from organization following allegations of sexual assault

Trigger warning: Mention of sexual assault

Following the explosive allegations against Rich Campbell for sexually assaulting fellow Twitch streamer and social media influencer Azalia Lexi, the OTK co-founder appears to have accepted the request to resign from the organization in a recent tweet, hours after Lexi's Twitlonger went viral.

Following the shocking revelations involving the streamer came to light, Rich Campbell offered a small update announcing his resignation from One True King after being asked to do so by the organization. Here's what he said:

"I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon."

Azalia Lexi comes forward with account of sexual assault, shares screenshots of DMs with Rich Campbell on Twitter

Azalia Lexi's initial allegations came after Campbell's partner Mia Malkova went on a podcast and talked about the streamer's pregnancy fetish. Clips from the video went viral on Instagram. Furthermore, the former OTK member shared screenshots from one such reel on his official Twitter account.

Subsequently, Azalia Lexi shared her opinion on the news, revealing her side of the story about the assault.

The post might not have gained much traction, but it clearly ruffled some feathers as many attacked Azalia for calling Rich Campbell out without evidence. In response, she made a much longer post on a Twitlonger, detailing her harrowing experience. Moreover, she also offered a bunch of screenshots from the night of the incident.

Like most such accounts, this one was also put under heavy scrutiny. However, many supported her decision to talk about the issue. Here are some of the reactions:

As mentioned earlier, Azalia Lexi has received various public replies doubting her evidence. She offered a very succinct reply to them, noting that people who are subjected to sexual assault sometimes need years to process the trauma.

The news has been picked up by other big figures on Twitter, such as JakeLucky, as more and more people in the streaming community start reacting to the news.

Many shared screenshots of the type of abusive and derogatory comments Azalia Lexi has been receiving ever since she came out with her posts.

Rich Campbell has not yet directly commented on the incident, and fans looking to hear his side of the story will need to wait.

