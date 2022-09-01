"OTK is literally a Magic: The Gathering reference" - Rich Campbell reveals organization's name origin

Twitch streamer Rich Campbell appeared on OTK's official Twitch channel earlier today and shared the background on the origins of the moniker One True King.

The content creator mentioned that he came up with the name in 2020 when Magic: The Gathering's Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths deck was released. Following this, Rich Campbell built the "One Turn Kill" deck known as the OTK: Dragon deck and informed Matthew "Mizkif" about it.

The Twitch streamer revealed that he chose the same acronym, OTK, for the new streamer organization. He said:

"OTK is literally a Magic: The Gathering reference."

Rich Campbell explains how OTK was derived from Magic: The Gathering

The content creator offered insights on the origins of the distinctive name of the streamer group on September 1. Rich Campbell began the conversation by stating that the co-founders had such difficulty coming up with a name that the announcement had to be postponed by a week. The streamer stated:

"The names that we came up with, most of them were absolutely terrible, and I was in Ukraine. We were really trying to figure out the name. Actually, naming OTK was such a problem that we delayed the announcement by a week. We were really struggling. Like, we were ready to go, and we just couldn't come up with a name."

Rich remarked that he resorted to playing Magic: The Gathering since he had reached his "wit's end":

"I was at my wit's end, and I started playing Magic: The Gathering, and it was when I thought Ikoria (Lair of Behemoths) was the most recent set. Probably. And, Ikoria was out, and (unrecognizable) was out. The one turn kill deck, where you reanimate a bunch of stuff, the way you sequence it that (unrecognizable) just one shot your opponent."

The streaming organization's co-founder added:

"And I have my deck, it was one turn kill deck, it was called OTK Dragon, and I was like, playing, and Miz was like, half asleep. I was in Ukraine, and it was like, for me, it was like, probably like, 8 am. I was about to start commentating. I was hosting the Mega League for Dota."

Rich Campbell tried explaining the term he coined to Mizkif and offered that they name the organization the same:

"I'm trying to explain Miz my deck, and he did not care at all, and he was just like, 'Yeah Rich, I'm so tired, man,' and I go like, 'OTK, I know OTK, what if we name the org OTK?', and he's like, 'What's it mean?'"

The Austin, Texas-based content creator asserted that they couldn't name the organization "one turn kill" and that they would figure out what it meant at a later stage.

Rich Campbell ended the conversation by revealing that it was either Tips Out or Asmongold who coined the term, One True King:

"And then, I forget it was Tips or Asmon, who actually said, One True King."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with some viewers stating that the name "One True Kingdom" sounded better than One True King. Here are some relevant fan reactions:

OTK is currently one of the most prominent streamer organizations on Twitch. It was founded in 2020 by famous streaming personalities such as Asmongold, Tips Out, Mizkif, Rich Campbell, and EsfandTV.

Earlier this year, Chance "Sodapoppin" became the newest co-owner of the organization.

