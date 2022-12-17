3 times controversial Twitch streamer Greekgodx got into feuds with other content creators

Twitch streamer Dimitri "Greekgodx" became one of the most controversial personalities in the streaming world in 2022.

Many considered his infamous livestream on June 30 to be a catalyst. During this stream, he went on a long rant and shared some controversial and misogynistic viewpoints.

In addition to being banned from the platform several times and continuing to express polarizing opinions, Dimitri has also gotten into feuds with some prominent streamers on the public platform.

In this list, we'll look at three instances of the British content creator's beef with some of the most well-known personalities.

Greekgodx has gotten into feuds with popular streamers like Erobb221, xQc, and Myth

3) Greekgodx vs Erobb221

Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" revealed during a livestream on July 3, 2022, that he permanently banned Dimitri from his Twitch chat after the latter shared his thoughts on the Moon landing.

The controversial content creator claimed that the Moon landing was "faked" and that he was not joking. He continued by criticizing Erobb221's channel moderators, saying:

"I got banned from Erobb's channel for saying the moon landing was faked and it 100% was. Not trolling. F***ing sheep mods banned me."

After reading out loud the aforementioned comments to his viewers, Eric stated that he had made the decision to ban Dimitri, not his mods.

The Austin, Texas-based personality explained his actions, claiming that every time Greekgodx appeared on Twitch chat, he would "try to stir some s**t":

"It makes my chat dogs**t. It's nothing personal. I just don't like my chat being dogs**t every time he comes in here, trying to stir some s**t."

The conversation thread featuring the streamers' feud was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit which amassed more than 507 fan reactions. Redditor u/thweer shared Dimirti's chat logs, revealing that he was spamming the following phrase before being banned:

"Moon landing was faked sheep."

2) Greekgodx vs Myth

On July 23, 2022, the streamer took to Twitter to share his opinions on female content creators on the adult platform, OnlyFans:

Dimitri @Greekgodx Fun fact Onlyfans shows that women are OK with being objectified if it’s for money! Fun fact Onlyfans shows that women are OK with being objectified if it’s for money! 💰

The controversial statement drew a lot of attention, with Fortnite star and YouTube Gaming streamer Ali "Myth" criticizing Greekgodx. The former referred to the latter as a "genius" and stated:

"Holy s**t Greek!!! So what you're telling me is that some women are okay with being 'objectified' and seen in a s*xual setting, when they get to profit from it and directly control what they are comfortable putting out instead of being exploited by some guy??? Holy s**t ur (you're) a genius."

Myth's response to the streamer's take went viral on the social media platform 1/2 (Image via Twitter)

Myth went on to suggest that he was "not a fan" of people who "spout false generalizations" as facts. He shared his opinion in a follow-up tweet, saying:

Myth's response to the streamer's take went viral on the social media platform 2/2 (Image via Twitter)

Greekgodx responded by calling Myth a "disgusting leech" and implying that his three-part tweet was one of his "most liked" updates in a long time:

Greekgodx's response to Myth's three-part tweet (Image via Twitter)

The social media feud came to an end when the Twitch streamer shared his final thoughts on Myth, claiming that the only thing keeping him relevant was his "really bad xQc impression":

Dimitri @Greekgodx Myth @Myth_ Holy shit greek!!! so what ur telling me is that some women are okay with being "objectified" and seen in a sexual setting when they get to profit from it and directly control what they are comfortable putting out instead of being exploited by some guy??? HOLY SHIT UR A GENIUS. twitter.com/Greekgodx/stat… Holy shit greek!!! so what ur telling me is that some women are okay with being "objectified" and seen in a sexual setting when they get to profit from it and directly control what they are comfortable putting out instead of being exploited by some guy??? HOLY SHIT UR A GENIUS. twitter.com/Greekgodx/stat… Sorry after Fortnite you low key fell off. Only thing keeping you relevant is the really bad xqc impression you do. Beta male energy you give me. Now don’t ever speak my name again boy. twitter.com/Myth_/status/1… Sorry after Fortnite you low key fell off. Only thing keeping you relevant is the really bad xqc impression you do. Beta male energy you give me. Now don’t ever speak my name again boy. twitter.com/Myth_/status/1…

1) Greekgodx vs xQc

Earlier this year, on June 17, 2022, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" connected with Dimitri through a Discord voice call. While the French-Canadian personality was busy playing Slither.io, the Briton took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the former's gaming abilities.

The minute-long Twitch clip started with Greekgodx saying:

"I have more of a problem playing with you because you're f***ing... terrible at video games normally, and you get distracted, talk to chat, read donations, and you're about... you're about 70% locked into chat and streaming... and f***ing... you're f***ing annoying!"

xQc voiced his displeasure and stated that Dimitri was being "annoying." The latter continued further by saying:

"When I try to play seriously, you're like, 'Yo chat, shut the f**k up chat,' and you start talking to chat like bro, I'm here trying to casually play seriously."

The former Overwatch pro was visibly irritated by the 30-year-old's shenanigans and became defensive. When Greekgodx saw this, he started giggling and claimed that he "hit the nose."

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes