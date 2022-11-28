"He is beyond cringe" - Overwatch streamer Dafran shares his thoughts about xQc, says the latter has "changed too much"

During a livestream on November 27, Twitch streamer and former Overwatch pro Daniel "Dafran" expressed his thoughts on Twitch star Felix "xQc."

After the intense competitive game ended, Dafran opened xQc's official Twitter handle on stream and claimed that the latter was "cringe." After unfollowing the French-Canadian personality, Daniel remarked:

"I actually think he is beyond cringe. He has changed too much, dude. There's no cap there."

Dafran claims xQc is "beyond cringe" on livestream and the latter reacts

The streamer lost a game on the Ilios map at the five-hour mark of the November 27 broadcast. After quitting the game, Daniel smirked and said:

"Actually, I'm just going to say it... I actually think that xQc is f***ing cringe. Not going to lie. I'm going to unfollow him."

The 28-year-old continued further by suggesting that Felix was "beyond cringe," and that he has "changed too much." He started laughing and stated:

"He is f***ing cringe now... No, that felt good. That felt good. Now I don't have to s**k his c**k anymore... Jesus!"

The brief conversation concluded with Dafran starting to play Terraria while in the queue for another Overwatch 2 ranked game.

Timestamp: 05:03:34

On November 28, xQc came across the aforementioned clip while reacting to the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. He responded to Daniel's remarks by reading some of his most recent tweets out loud, saying:

"What did I even say? 'Gotta move the schedule back to Eastern Timezone Primetime-type stream. Sick and tired to do late streams that end mega late.' Yeah, that's true. Yeah! How is that cringe? Wait, huh? What the f**k?"

xQc speculated that Dafran's remarks were "drama-bait" and went on to say:

"This has got to be drama-bait. Guys, that's got to be drama-bait, somehow. Wait, I know I am cringe, though. I've always been cringe, though. Dude, dude, you guys loved like, pretending these little narratives and s**t like that. It's so odd."

Timestamp: 00:32:00

After reading a few fan reactions, xQc stated:

"'He's a selfish a**hole that uses people for content and he's worse leech than Greek (Godx) ever was.' Wait, what?! Wait, leech for who? These people are off the hook. These people are off the rockers."

Felix read some more Reddit comments and added:

"Bro, you know what's crazy? Everyone says I've changed in different ways that no one even agrees on. That's one, that's two, three, four. They don't even agree on the how. What? They don't even agree!"

Fans react to Dafran's clip

The reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit has attracted more than 330 fan reactions and some of the most relevant ones are along these lines:

Dafran is a former Overwatch pro who was a member of the Atlanta Reign team in the Overwatch League. He began livestreaming on Twitch since 2017 and currently has over 795k followers on his channel.

