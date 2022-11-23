"I've never done this" - xQc abruptly ends livestream, leaving fans wondering

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" left the streaming community puzzled after an abrupt conclusion to his livestream on November 23.

The streamer was speedrunning Minecraft when he noticed something on his second monitor and immediately quit the game. The French-Canadian immediately stated that he needed to attend to something "very important," and asked his viewers to excuse him for ten minutes.

When xQc returned, he announced that he would be wrapping up the broadcast. While bidding farewell to his audience, Felix said:

"Guys, I've never done this. Okay? And I hope you guys understand. I want to give big shout-outs to everybody today. Massive love to everybody that's out there. Much love."

xQc claims "something is going on" and ends his livestream

Felix voiced his sentiments about a Minecraft speedrun attempt at the 03:38 mark of his most recent livestream. xQc then noticed something come up on his second monitor and sprinted out of his streaming room, saying:

"What? What's up? What's happening? Bro! Hold on, be right back. F**k, man!"

The former Overwatch pro returned a few minutes later, stating that he had an urgent matter to attend to:

"Okay, chat, guys. Chat, chat, I need ten minutes. Chat, guys, guys, I know this sounds really odd, okay? And I really need this, chat. Last time of all time. No, no, no, I need ten minutes. Because I need to do something very important. Super-mega important! Okay."

Timestamp: 03:38:13

xQc returned ten minutes later (03:38:53) and stated that he would be concluding the day's livestream. He elaborated:

"Guys, I'm not going to circle anything. I'm not going make things weird. Okay? Something is happening and chat, it is the first time in my entire career I've done this before. Something's going on, I need my full attention and... I have to attend to it, like, give my full attention."

The 27-year-old continued by claiming that he was currently in a "crazy headspace":

"I just have to. That's it! End of the story. I don't want to make things weird or odd. I just have to end and just go. I'm too like, in a crazy headspace. I have to go through this and we're good. That's it."

Timestamp: 03:48:53

xQc bid farewell to his audience, stating that he had "never done this before." Before playing his iconic outro, he added:

"And yeah, we're good. Okay, chat, I got to go. Stay positive, big love. I'll be all chilling at home and be all happy. I might stream back on whenever things are chilling. Yep! Okay, chat, I got to go. Sorry about that, chat. Really sorry! It's about taking care of myself, there's a matter I have to take over. It's just it. I have to. It's a big deal and I hope you guys understand."

Fans react to the streamer abruptly ending livestream

The conclusion to the November 23 broadcast was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and its reaction thread quickly went viral. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Fans on the streamer subreddit providing their take on the clip (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

xQc is currently one of the most popular Twitch streamers, ranking fourth amongst English-speaking content creators on the platform. He has over 11 million followers and averages 50 to 60K viewers per livestream.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes