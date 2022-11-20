5 streamers whose popularity skyrocketed in 2022

Streamers and content creators always strive to become the most popular and prominent personalities on their respective livestreaming platforms. To accomplish this feat, streamers have to provide unique and engaging content that can captivate hundreds of thousands of viewers for hours.

This year, platforms like Twitch and YouTube Gaming saw the emergence of certain content creators who rose to new heights in their careers. In this list, we will look at some of the streamers whose popularity skyrocketed in 2022 and established them as the top personalities on the platform.

Streamers like Adin Ross, IShowSpeed, and Kai Cenat's popularity skyrocketed in 2022

5) AuronPlay

Raúl "AuronPlay" is a renowned Spanish internet personality who has a massive presence on various media platforms like YouTube and Twitch. The 34-year-old began his Twitch career in 2019 and witnessed spectacular growth on his channel.

After averaging 74k viewers in December 2021, Raúl took over Twitch the following month. In January 2022, his channel averaged over 128k viewers, and in August 2022, more than 117k viewers tuned in to watch his livestream.

Info Auron @InfoAuron || ¡Auron se encuentra este mes TOP 1 mundialmente de Twitch! || ¡Auron se encuentra este mes TOP 1 mundialmente de Twitch! 🏆 || ¡Auron se encuentra este mes TOP 1 mundialmente de Twitch! https://t.co/qO8rqJzUHT

Besides Twitch, AuronPlay also has an established YouTube channel. Since joining the red platform in 2006, the Spaniard has racked up 29.2 million subscribers and 3.9 billion channel views.

4) xQc

xQc @xQc THE OWL DAYS WHERE IT ALL BEGANTHE OWL DAYS WHERE IT ALL BEGAN 😌 THE OWL DAYS https://t.co/qip0NRcNdE

Felix "xQc" is a household name within the streaming industry. The former Overwatch pro became a full-time streamer in 2016, and his channel has grown exponentially ever since.

However, things took a positive turn for the French-Canadian this year, as he became the purple platform's most popular and most-subscribed English-speaking content creator.

April 2022 was one of his best months as he managed to get an average viewership of 89,388 fans and gained 500k followers on his channel.

3) Adin Ross

Adin Ross is primarily a Just Chatting content creator who frequently collaborates with other streamers and, in certain instances, celebrities.

Adin Ross was the sixth-most popular English-speaking streamer at the time of writing this article, with over 6.8 million followers on his Twitch channel. Ross' most popular content includes his e-dating shows and streams in which he plays the NBA 2K series.

This year, some of his most viral content included him hanging out with controversial internet personality Andrew Tate. A clip from the November 4, 2022 broadcast went viral when Andrew Tate roasted Adin Ross by saying:

"You don't say anything that's very insightful. Not very often you make me think. In fact, I can't think of a single time you said a sentence, and I've had to sit and contemplate, 'Wow! That's a very interesting, articulate, unique, a stout point.' Never, ever once!"

2) IShowSpeed

Darren "IShowSpeed" is a YouTube Gaming sensation and is considered by many to be one of the fastest-growing controversial streamers of 2022. IShowSpeed is a former Twitch streamer who was indefinitely banned from the purple platform after making inappropriate comments towards a female streamer.

Following the controversy, IShowSpeed switched platforms and started broadcasting on YouTube on a daily basis. IShowSpeed is currently ranked as the 151st most popular channel in the United States, according to YouTube statistics website Social Blade. His annual earnings are estimated to range somewhere between $298,000 and $4.8 million.

1) Kai Cenat

AMP KAI @KaiCenat WE JUST HIT 80K 3 DAYS AGOOOO🤯90K SUBS NOW THIS IS RIDICULOUS OMFG🤦🏾‍♂️THE SUPPORT IS SO CRAZY RIGHT NOW, MAFIA 4L WE JUST HIT 80K 3 DAYS AGOOOO🤯90K SUBS NOW THIS IS RIDICULOUS OMFG🤦🏾‍♂️THE SUPPORT IS SO CRAZY RIGHT NOW, MAFIA 4L🔥🔥 https://t.co/q0FnxYs2Al

Kai Cenat set several records this year by becoming the top content creator on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. Cenat accomplished what most streamers strive for, as he dethroned xQc to become the most-subscribed-to Twitch streamer.

AMP KAI @KaiCenat FINALLY WE ARE THE #1 MOST SUBBED STREAMER IN THE WORLD FINALLY WE ARE THE #1 MOST SUBBED STREAMER IN THE WORLD🌎 https://t.co/5laWup8JjA

Cenat's journey to becoming the top streamer began in August of this year, when he gained 60,000 subscribers on his channel. Two months later, the New York-native surpassed 100,000 subscribers and became the platform's fastest-growing content creator.

Kai Cenat has also been seen collaborating with various popular celebrities. Recently, he teamed up with American rapper 21 Savage and Canadian musician Drake on November 10. During the livestream, Drake even bet $121,000 on an NBA 2K game against Kai Cenat.

After becoming the most-subscribed streamer, Kai Cenat revealed that he accomplished one of his life goals when he bought a luxurious house for his mother at the age of 20.

