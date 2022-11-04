"You're not very entertaining" - Andrew Tate returns to Twitch and roasts Adin Ross on stream

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate surprised the streaming community by making a guest appearance on Twitch streamer Adin Ross' livestream on November 4.

During their conversation, Adin Ross inquired why Andrew Tate began working on his laptop. The latter seemingly became annoyed by the statement and started roasting the American streamer. Tate said:

"Why are you laughing? Why are you laughing?! You're not very entertaining."

Andrew Tate appears on Adin Ross' livestream and roasts him, saying the latter is "not entertaining, engaging, smart, or intelligent"

During the livestream, Adin Ross wanted to know why the British-American personality had begun working on his laptop. The latter implied that the former "was not entertaining" and added:

"So I said, one second to get my laptop, so I could also do my work. My important things while talking to you. Because you're not very entertaining, or engaging, or smart, or intelligent."

The 35-year-old continued to roast Adin Ross by claiming that the Twitch content creator did not say "anything that's very insightful." He then remarked:

"You don't say anything that's very insightful. Not very often you make me think. In fact, I can't think of a single time you said a sentence, and I've had to sit and contemplate, 'Wow! That's a very interesting, articulate, unique, a stout point.' Never, ever once!"

The long rant concluded with the former professional kickboxer saying:

"So because I can basically talk to you while I'm asleep, I may as well do my work at the same time."

Adin Ross was rendered speechless and visibly taken aback by Andrew Tate's strong remarks. He replied:

"Wow! You just really s**t on me. Good for you, man. Good for you."

Andrew Tate fired back, suggesting that he was "telling the truth." The minute-long clip concluded with the controversial internet personality calling himself a "Man of God" and stating:

"I'm just telling you the truth, young man! I don't lie to you about anything. I want the absolute best for you and for the world. I'm a man of god! It would be disingenuous for me to sit here and pretend you're interesting, funny, or cool."

Fans react to the streamers' conversation

Adin Ross' clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread accumulated more than 25 fan reactions. One Redditor claimed that Ross "gets bullied so badly" by Tate:

Another Redditor shared their thoughts on Adin Ross inviting the content creator to his channel. They stated that Tate's return to the livestreaming platform in front of 100,000 viewers without getting any backlash was "not it":

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Andrew Tate is an outspoken personality known for expressing divisive viewpoints. Earlier this year, he was banned from several social media platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

