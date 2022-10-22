"I'll donate $100,000" - MrBeast challenges The Rock in a 'rock, paper, and scissors' game, fans react

YouTube icon Jimmy "MrBeast" shocked the internet by getting together with superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson while the latter was touring to promote his latest movie, Black Adam.

Jimmy challenged The Rock to a 'rock, paper, and scissors' challenge. He upped the stakes by stating that he would donate $100,000 if the celebrity beat him. MrBeast put forward the challenge by saying:

"If you beat me, I'll donate $100,000 to charity. Whichever you want."

MrBeast gets the better of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a $100,000 'rock, paper, and scissors' game

On October 22, a YouTube Shorts clip was uploaded to Jimmy's official YouTube channel, featuring him collaborating with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson was taken aback after the YouTuber stated that he would donate $100,000 to a charity if the former was able to beat him in a 'rock, paper, and scissors' game.

The first round of the challenge was a draw. Jimmy expressed his surprise by exclaiming that The Rock was "not predictable":

"Oh, he's not predictable!"

The second round also ended in a draw, with MrBeast speculating that the challenge would "take forever."

MrBeast @MrBeast It just hit me how ridiculous our views have gotten, I remember when 100 views would make me cry lol It just hit me how ridiculous our views have gotten, I remember when 100 views would make me cry lol https://t.co/KkWSxKjE0l

Dwayne Johnson wanted to get a better understanding of the challenge and asked the YouTuber what would happen if he won. Jimmy clarified that he would donate $100,000 to a charity of The Rock's choice if he lost.

The former WWE star added his wager to the challenge, pledging to donate $100,000 to a charity if Jimmy wins the challenge:

"Okay, and if you win, I will match that and donate $100,000 to any charity you want."

The crowd went berserk after hearing this. Both personalities took a few moments to prepare for the third round of the game. MrBeast was able to outwit The Rock and win the tense series.

He added that he would still make a $100,000 donation to a charity:

"If it makes you feel better, I'll still donate $100,000 as well."

Jimmy and Dwayne Johnson agreed to donate $100,000 to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Fans react to the unexpected collaboration

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 5,400 community members provided their take on the unexpected collaboration. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the YouTube sensation collaborating with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Images via MrBeast/YouTube)

While one viewer lauded the YouTuber by stating that he looked "so grown up and confident," another community member speculated about Jimmy collaborating with Tesla CEO Elon Musk for a "$5 million staring match."

