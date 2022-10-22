"Accomplished the one goal I’ve always dreamed of" - Kai Cenat buys a house for his mother after becoming most subscribed Twitch streamer

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat recently shared a wholesome moment with his community, revealing that he has finally bought a house for his mother after becoming the most subscribed Twitch streamer.

Kai Cenat took to his official Twitter handle, stating that he has officially accomplished the goal he's been dreaming about "moving his family out of the hood":

AMP KAI @KaiCenat BLESSINGS🍾 I Officially Accomplished The ONE Goal I’ve Always Dreamed Of As A Kid “Moving My Family Out The Hood” & Now I’m here Closing On My MOM’S First House Of MANY At The Age Of 20BLESSINGS🍾 I Officially Accomplished The ONE Goal I’ve Always Dreamed Of As A Kid “Moving My Family Out The Hood” & Now I’m here Closing On My MOM’S First House Of MANY At The Age Of 20🏠BLESSINGS🍾 https://t.co/OX3N4KjhvH

Kai Cenat talks about buying a a house for his mother in a YouTube video

The Twitch star shared some details about the new house in a YouTube video titled "I Bought My Mom A House!". At the five-minute mark, Cenat showed off his new residence and stated that he would only be showing certain parts of the house due to privacy reasons:

"Look, we're at the house right now, you feel what I'm saying? It's probably the most you're going to see. Through the video I'm going to see more, but for right now, it's probably the most we're going to see. You know what I'm saying, with the realtor right here. This took too long. This took a long, long time. Yeah, the process is very long."

As the conversation progressed, the realtor expressed his amazement that the internet personality was able to purchase the luxurious property at the young age of 20. Kai Cenat later added that the residence would be "one of many":

"There was a lot of cribs that we've seen that like, you know what I'm saying? That I could've went with. But you know, I just decided to be smart with everything and it ended up being the perfect one. So I think, you feel what I'm saying? This is definitely going to be one of many, of many houses. First of many houses."

At the 10-minute mark, the Twitch streamer signed the final batch of paperwork for his new house and celebrated the occasion by exclaiming:

"It's official, you feel what I'm saying? We no longer live in the Bronx. Yeah, it's over now. You know what I'm saying? Got the big key, big key to the big crib. You feel what I'm saying? I wouldn't, you know, be able to get the crib if it wasn't for y'all, you feel what I'm saying? So shout out to y'all, because y'all the most important, man! So yeah, that's about it!"

Fans react to Kai Cenat's accomplishment

Kai Cenat's accomplishment went viral on the social media platform, as it was liked by well over 163k followers and more than 1,700 community members who joined the reaction thread. Here's what they had to say:

💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 @ironmouse @KaiCenat Congratulations! Nothing is better than helping family and being able to finally take care of them after all this time of them taking care of us! @KaiCenat Congratulations! Nothing is better than helping family and being able to finally take care of them after all this time of them taking care of us!

RAE @Valkyrae @KaiCenat truly one of the best feelings being able to help loved ones!!! congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! @KaiCenat truly one of the best feelings being able to help loved ones!!! congrats!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉

Spookylul🎃 @neekolul



p.s thank u for ur sturdy tutorial I now know how to get sturdy 🫡 @KaiCenat ;-; wow congrats Kai that’s amazing 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 she must be so frickin’ proud ^-^!!!p.s thank u for ur sturdy tutorial I now know how to get sturdy 🫡 @KaiCenat ;-; wow congrats Kai that’s amazing 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻 she must be so frickin’ proud ^-^!!! p.s thank u for ur sturdy tutorial I now know how to get sturdy 🫡

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @KaiCenat All the success is so well deserved man! Congrats for much more to come! @KaiCenat All the success is so well deserved man! Congrats for much more to come!

Xposed @Xposed @KaiCenat Congrats Kai, your vision and path you’re going on is incredible. Keep up the hard work. @KaiCenat Congrats Kai, your vision and path you’re going on is incredible. Keep up the hard work. 👊

Kai Cenat is one of the biggest internet personalities whose popularity has skyrocketed this year.

At the time of writing this article, he had 104,623 subscribers, making him the most-subbed content creator on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform. Cenat currently has 2,541,632 followers and averages more than 65.4k viewers per stream.

