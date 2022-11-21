"This s**t is off the f***ing rails" - xQc showcases his messy streaming room and gets enraged 

On November 21, Twitch star Felix "xQc" found himself in a peculiar situation while reacting to some viral clips. The streamer became enraged after he mistakenly spilled coffee on his desk. Felix tried to keep his cool but ended up lashing out and smashing his desk.

He then took the opportunity to showcase the mess in his room that included numerous empty food packages and beverage cases around his streaming setup. The former Overwatch pro stated:

"Boys, this s**t is off the f***ing rails, man! Okay, man?"

xQc lashes out and shows fans his messy streaming room

Fans shared a YouTube video featuring Twitch streamer Sebastian "Forsen" at the 15-minute mark of xQc's November 21 stream. After watching the clip his community shared, the French-Canadian responded:

"Bro, stop linking s**t to Forsen, man! Bro!"

xQc slammed his desk, causing the cup of coffee on his desk to spill. This infuriated the 26-year-old:

"No! There's coffee everywhere! F**k! F**k! All right, man, all right, man. I'm not going to get f***ing mald. I'm not going to get f***ing mald. All right, man. You guys, we'll not start the day like this. Okay? I'm not going to get mald. I'm not... you know what, chat? I f***ing deserve it! I f***ing deserve it (loudly smashes his desk once more)! I'm actually going to f***ing mald. It's going to happen."

Timestamp: 00:15:24

The content creator grabbed the webcam and pointed it around his streaming room, claiming that things had gone "off the rails." He elaborated:

"Listen, the problem isn't how much there is. Okay? The problem is... is how long it's f***ing... oh my god, I got to f***ing chew that one! The problem is... is how long this s**t has been there (streamer points at empty fast-food packaging). Bro! It's the amount of time this s**t has been there! Does that make sense?"

xQc revealed that he had not cleaned his room in two weeks:

"It's... Dude, it's like, two weeks, man! Okay? This chicken... I don't... you know what..."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

The clip was posted to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the conversation thread attracted more than 28 fan reactions. One Redditor claimed that xQc's room currently had the "least amount of garbage" they'd seen on a livestream of his:

Another community membered wondered why xQc didn't buy trash bags and clean his room:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

xQc showcasing his messy room is a running gag on his livestreams. Earlier this year, on August 17, a clip featuring the streamer revealing his messy room went viral on YouTube.

