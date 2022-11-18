Why did xQc break up with nyyxxii? The entire controversy explained

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" made headlines once again after a Discord message from fellow Twitch content creator nyyxxii began to circulate online.

In the message, nyyxxii claimed that xQc's ex-girlfriend Sammy "Adept" called her from his phone and told her that the former Overwatch pro was lying. She went on to say that Felix had allegedly blocked her on social media.

During a livestream on November 17, Felix confirmed that the Discord message was real and explained why he had broken up with the British Twitch streamer.

This article will go over the entire controversy and how things ultimately turned out.

The start: xQc confirms he's not with nyyxxii anymore

It all began on November 17, when the French-Canadian was reacting to some food and cooking-related YouTube videos. He then got a donation message from a viewer who asked if he was watching cooking videos for his partner nyyxxii. To his community's surprise, xQc's response was:

"I'm not... I'm not seeing her anymore."

Timestamp: 08:37:19

A 17-second clip was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and it quickly went viral.

A Redditor shared a tweet by Twitter user leakerton (@valosmurf4) that featured a Discord message from nyyxxii, who stated:

"Adept called me from his phone yesterday, told me to not talk about her with him and said he's been lying to me. Then I hung up, she tells me, 'tell MiniTitan I said what's up,' then I ignore it. I stream, then when I got to message him, I'm blocked on everything. It's f***ing with my head."

Twitter user shares a Discord message from nyyxxii (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

The response: xQc confirms that the Discord message was real and explains what happened

During the same broadcast, Felix was made aware of the aforementioned Reddit and Twitter post that showcased nyyxxii alleging that he had blocked her "on everything."

At the 10:23 mark of the livestream. xQc mentioned having heard some stories that made him "less comfortable":

"In between, now and then, completely unrelated but will matter later in the story. I'm getting some weird DMs and some stories that I am not completely okay with, about the person I'm seeing."

He continued further by saying:

"And now, I'm getting able to be, like, disappointed. Doesn't matter what these stories are. Okay? I, as a person, in this interaction, am less comfortable with some things that I hear. Whatever. Doesn't matter. Completely irrelevant. You'll see at the end now."

xQc explained the situation and went on to say that he and Adept were on "terrible terms." After a brief pause, Felix stated that Adept was "more hurt than she should be" because the latter believed that he was cheating on her:

"And then, Sammy gets here, and the convo goes like, a little bit like; I think she's more hurt than she should be, because she thinks that I engaged with this new person while we were still dating. So, she thinks that I 'possibly cheated.' And then I'm like, 'Okay?' I mean, I didn't. And then, you know."

Timestamp: 10:23:26

Three minutes later, xQc shared details about the conversation Adept had with nyyxxii using his phone, and said:

"I'm not draggin anything to the mud, okay? But I think what happened is, that Sammy saw in the convo, some you know, I was like, venting to Courtney (nyyxxii) about some stuff about Sammy. And, like, Courtney kind of, like, fired back by, like, insulting. You know, listen, Courtney is not in the wrong. But I was venting, right? And I was, like, 'Yeah, she is this and that. She's kind of annoying.'"

The 26-year-old continued the conversation by physically demonstrating Adept's phone call to nyyxxii. He added:

"That means calling! And I'm like, 'What are you doing?' I'm, like, 'Hey! What are you doing?' And then, I hear the f***ing phone picks up and then she talks; Sammy talks to Courtney through Discord with my phone."

The conclusion: xQc reveals why he broke up with nyyxxii

After Felix confirmed that the Discord message was legitimate, he explained why he ended his relationship with nyyxxii. Roughly ten minutes later, xQc claimed that some "very verified" people were telling stories about nyyxxii, which led to him not being "aligned" with her:

"I had these very verified people telling me some stories, right, about Courtney, that made me pretty much just, not aligned with her, as a whole. Right? And I did my homework and then I double-checked everything, to make sure I wasn't getting trolled. So, I asked multiple parties, that are first-hand, and basically I just kind of felt lied to by certain people."

Timestamp: 10:32:37

xQc asserted being felt "lied to" and decided to triple-check on the stories:

"I just felt lied to. So then I said, 'F**k it, I'm going to sleep it off.' Okay. I'm going to sleep it off, and just f***ing say goodbye and then you know, see what happened. So then, I went to sleep and then, I wake up and I; you know what? I will triple-check the stories and stuff like that. Just to make sure that this isn't as cooked as I think it is."

The Twitch star stated that it was not a "big deal" and that he did not want to reveal any personal information. He clarified:

"I'm not dating, seeing, doing s**t with anybody. Okay?"

The discussion concluded with xQc reading aloud a private message he sent to nyyxxii, confirming his breakup with the British streamer.

