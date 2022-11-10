Twitch star Adin Ross banned after getting swatted during livestream

Streamer Adin Ross was recently suspended for the sixth time on Twitch after being swatted. The announcement came via the automated Twitter account StreamerBans:

This is the third time the streamer has been swatted while streaming. However, he was not banned the previous time.

"Why do y'all do this, dude?" - Adin Ross reacts after getting swatted on stream

During the November 10 stream, Adin Ross received a phone call from a friend notifying him that he was being swatted. The 22-year-old was flabbergasted and called up an acquaintance named Jed. He said:

"Huh? Shut the f**k up! We got swatted? We got swatted? No, you guys didn't do that to me! I'm calling Jed. We got swatted. I am streaming right now. Everyone clear. We got swatted. We got swatted!"

Ross got down on his knees and confirmed that a SWAT team had arrived at his house. He stated:

"There's a SWAT team at my house right now, bro! I can hear them. Yeah, he's coming right now. He's coming right now. I hear it. All right."

Adin Ross was understandably worked up about the situation and pleaded with his audience:

"F**k, man! Why y'all do this, bro? Why do y'all do this, dude! Why do you all do this? Why do y'all do this to people, bro! Like, why do y'all do this, bro?"

Fans react to the streamer getting banned on Twitch after getting swatted

The reaction thread on Twitter went viral as more than 630 community members joined the conversation thread. One Twitter user wanted to know if Ross was still a partnered streamer:

Twitter user @CommanderRoot confirmed that the Los Angeles-based content creator was serving a temporary suspension related to the Terms of Service (ToS) and clarified that he was still a partnered streamer:

Twitch streamer senny4k hoped for a swift resolution:

Several community members criticized Twitch for the decision:

Co-owner of Full Squad Gaming and prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky tweeted about Adin Ross getting swatted:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky After being swatted live on stream, Adin Ross has been banned on Twitch for some reason



Whole thing is terrifying After being swatted live on stream, Adin Ross has been banned on Twitch for some reasonWhole thing is terrifying https://t.co/GK23uxZugk

A clip from the recent stream was shared to r/LivestreamFail and soon became the top post on the subreddit. One Redditor speculated that Ross was handed a "cautionary ban" after getting swatted:

Another Redditor provided more details about the situation, claiming that police officials entered the streamer's house in a "battle formation." They also stated that the SWAT team brought a helicopter to the scene:

Community members on Reddit provide more details about the streamer's most recent swatting incident (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

Update: StreamerBans later announced that Adin Ross had been unbanned from the livestreaming platform 26 minutes after the incident.

