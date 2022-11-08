"F**k that s**t bro!" - Adin Ross calls out Mizkif after the latter makes a comment on PamiBaby starting OF

On November 7, Twitch star Adin Ross abruptly ended his broadcast after reacting to a clip featuring Matthew "Mizkif" talking about the former's ex-girlfriend, PamiBaby.

While browsing his Discord server, Ross stumbled upon a 13-second clip from Mizkif's livestream, in which he seemingly commented on him and PamiBaby starting an OF account.

The statement visibly angered Adin Ross, and he called out the One True King (OTK) co-founder before ending his livestream. Ross remarked:

"Some of these motherf***kers really got no respect, bro. It's crazy! F**k that s**t, bro!"

Adin Ross unhappy with Mizkif commenting on his ex-girlfriend starting an OF account, fans react

During the concluding moments of his November 7 livestream, Adin Ross spent some time reacting to viral clips and memes shared by his community on his Discord server.

At the 06:17 mark, he watched a clip from Mizkif's November 5 livestream, during which the Austin, Texas-based content creator lost $36,000 at an auction of rare games. Mizkif said:

"I may be making an OF soon. Me and Pami(baby) are going to do a buy one get one free. Yes. In my OF, I'm going to be unboxing my boxes. They're going to be nude, naked, and you're going to see inside cartridges and also the gamer manuals."

(Timestamp: 05:34:32)

Ross was at a loss for words, and after a brief pause, the 22-year-old called out Mizkif, claiming that the joke was distasteful. He abruptly ended his livestream after stating that the situation was "crazy."

(Timestamp: 06:16:59)

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and soon became the top post on the streamer-focused forum. One Redditor did not understand what Mizkif said in the clip, and another community member transcribed the statement and provided context:

Redditor u/digitalbanksy provided more context around the situation, claiming that Adin Ross had previously stated that he planned to "invite Mizkif's sister over and have a hot tub stream."

According to the Redditor, this incident was the catalyst for the beef between the two content creators. They added:

One community member commented that the Twitch sensation had aged very quickly:

Another Redditor called out Ross by stating that the streamer made some questionable remarks about a woman during his recent livestream:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Adin Ross is one of the most prominent personalities on Twitch and started his livestreaming career in 2018. He currently has 6,735,931 followers and averages more than 73k viewers per stream.

Apart from being a Just Chatting streamer, Ross is also an avid gamer. He has played Grand Theft Auto 5, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Among Us, Apex Legends, and Minecraft on his channel.

