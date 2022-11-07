"Big L" - Streaming community reacts as Adin Ross and Kai Cenat are accused of allegedly being transphobic

Twitch streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat have come under fire lately after their recent Twitch stream. In a stream uploaded to Kai's channel yesterday, the duo was seen interacting with a couple of women on Discord. This is not the first time that the pair have teamed up for an e-date stream.

However, the latest one appears to have caused a lot of scrutiny towards Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. While they were briefly off the call, both Kai and Adin seemed to have made casual remarks about the woman in question being a man or a transgender person due to their stature and deep voice.

The jocular comment was later clipped and shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail which revealed a host of critical comments. One Redditor reacted by saying:

"Big L"

Reddit scrutinizes Kai Cenat and Adin Ross for their "transphobic" jokes

Fans have taken to Reddit to share their opinions on the latest stream. In comments shared under the post, many stated that Adin has a tendency to make ignorant remarks. One particular moment that was mostly criticized was when the two women were briefly removed from the call. At this point, both Kai Cenat and Adin Ross appear to have been mocking the seemingly masculine features of the woman.

Upon being re-added to the call, the duo also mockingly satirized their name. The subject revealed that their name was Johnnakai - to which both the streamers started to pretend that they had misheard the name, followed by uttering a slew of masculine names such as "John and Kai," "Johnathan," and "John Cena."

As stated earlier, the streaming community did not take the entire interaction to their liking. Here are some of the notable reactions shared regarding the e-date:

One user pointed out that Adin has a history of being "transphobic." They said:

Another user also pointed out that Adin repeatedly used the pronoun "him" without knowing their identity. Additionally, the user also believes that neither of the streamers will be reprimanded for their ignorant remarks due to their large fan base:

Although one Redditor tried to justify Adin's attitude, they were quickly shut down by the replies:

This user also brought up the "W Community." For those unaware, the W community is usually associated with streamers who are known for their exuberant, over-the-top reactions and loud streams coupled with a lot of music and dancing. Kai Cenat is often considered to be a part of the community. They said:

Despite a long list of critical comments, the Reddit post has yet to grab the attention of either of the two streamers involved. It remains to be seen if they will share their reactions.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes