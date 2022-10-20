"That is f**king crazy" - Adin Ross speechless after OF model Ski Bri tattoos his name on her arm

Popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross is no stranger to being involved in wild situations. In a recent stream uploaded to his Twitch channel, Adin reacted to an Only Fans model named Ski Bri getting the streamer's name tattooed on her arm. Readers should note that Adin and Ski Bri are not in a relationship. Their liaison, however, is mostly down to the former's stream.

Ski, along with other models, has often made appearances on Adin's stream. However, she took her affections one step further by permanently inking his name on herself.

Reacting to the seemingly outlandish action, Adin Ross was left dumbfounded. He exclaimed:

"That is f**king crazy"

Adin Ross at loss for words after Ski Bri gets his name tattooed on her arm

Ski has taken yet another insolent step by getting a permanent tattoo on her arm - that too of none other than popular Twitch streamer Adin Ross. The latter was left stunned at the sight of the picture.

He exclaimed:

"Oh chat, wow! That is f**king crazy! That is f**king wild! What the f**k bro! Yo!"

Speaking to his chat, he further continued:

"What the f**k does that mean? What the f**k does that mean bro?"

Upon being asked if the duo were romantically associated, Adin said:

"We're not in a relationship"

He added:

"Does it mean that I own (her). What does it mean chat? What kind of sh*t is that?

He concluded by acknowledging that Ski was the first person to get his name "tatted" on them. He also declared that he was in shock with the daring step taken by her.

Ski Bri herself is quite bold with her approach in front of the camera and never shies away from making a suggestive gesture or two. Earlier this year, Ski was invited to one of the videos by Sidemen when they visited LA.

In the video, the OF model was seen audaciously depicting herself as unclad. The section of the video was naturally blurred for Terms of Service reasons.

Fans react to the tattoo

Adin Ross was not the only person to be shocked at the tattoo. Fans joined in to express their opinions as well. Some also suggested that Ski got that tattoo just for "clout." Here are some of the reactions:

