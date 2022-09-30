"$506,000": Sidemen reveal their most expensive video yet, involving MrBeast and co.

Popular UK-based YouTube group Sidemen recently revealed their most expensive video yet and, to put the cherry on top of the cake, this upcoming project will feature YouTube giant Jimmy "MrBeast." In a recent episode of the group's podcast called SIDECAST, some of the group's members disclosed the hefty amount that they had invested into their upcoming Sidemen Sunday video.

For those unaware, Sidemen Sunday is a series of weekly videos that the group releases every Sunday. These videos usually revolve around travel, challenges, games, dating shows, etc. Upon being asked to reveal the amount of money they had spent for it, Josh "Zerkaa" stated:

"$506,000"

MrBeast congratulates the Sidemen for making their first half-a-million video

MrBeast is no stranger when it comes to investing enormous amounts of money into a YouTube video. For example, the content creator revealed that his team had spent a whopping $3.5 million on the Squid Game recreation video, which is also their most viewed video currently.

Speaking to the rest of the panel on the podcast, Jimmy said:

"Wow! How crazy! Your first half-a-mil video, I'm proud of you guys. Let's go!"

To this, another member Vikram "Vikkstar123" responded by saying:

"We were like, we can't have you fly over here and be like 'right, we're going in this room, we're eating food. We couldn't do a mukbang with MrBeast.'"

MrBeast added that he was rather surprised at the grand scale of the video, stating:

"Well, I actually was looking forward to more like laid back, just f**k around kind of video like you guys normally do but even that, I still think you'd shined through! Like you can probably do an hour-long video out of all that we filmed."

Unfortunately, the panel did not provide any major hints about the nature of the video itself, although JJ "KSI" briefly suggested that it would cater to both teams' audiences.

(Note: All quotes taken from Sidecast S02E01)

Fans react to the revelation

Supporters and fans were already expecting major investment for the upcoming project, considering that MrBeast, an individual YouTuber creator with the second highest subscriber count, and Sidemen, the most subscribed British YouTuber group, have collaborated for a full-throttle video for the very first time. Reacting to the sudden reveal on the podcast, fans responded:

Fans react to the group collaborating with MrBeast (Image via SidemenShorts/YouTube)

Although this is the first time that MrBeast will feature in a fully-fledged project with the British group, Jimmy has previously been involved in one of their videos on their second channel, where they played Among Us together. Jimmy also participated in the recently concluded Charity Match, also organized by the UK squad, which raised over £1 million.

