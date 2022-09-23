YouTube sensation KSI reacts to multi-time WWE Champion refusing to fight him

KSI, one of the biggest stars on the UK YouTube scene, has reacted to former WWE Champion The Miz refusing to fight him.

The YouTuber started his career on YouTube in 2008. After massive success playing video games, he joined forces with his friends to form the Sidemen. He entered the world of celebrity boxing. He fought Logan Paul twice and held a victory over the popular YouTuber.

Adding to his list of achievements, JJ is also a successful rapper. He is the founder of Misfits Boxing and the co-founder of the Thirst Quencher Prime-hydration with Paul.

During one of his iconic "Try Not to Laugh" videos, the star saw a clip from a recent interview of former WWE Champion The Miz. MuscleMan Malcolm asked The A-Lister if he would ever fight the British YouTuber, and he replied by saying that KSI does not have enough clout.

"I don’t think KSI has enough clout to get to me. He’s too busy with his Prime energy drink or hydration drink,” The Miz said.

Upon hearing The Miz's response, the star claimed he has more clout than the multi-time WWE Champion.

“Who the f*** is The Miz? Who the f*** is The Miz? I don’t have enough clout? Bro I have too much clout. I can take a s*** and more people would watch me take a s*** than see you fight mate,” KSI said [03:43 - 03:57]

The Miz battled KSI's friend Logan Paul in WWE

The A-lister is no stranger to wrestling celebrities on the biggest stage in WWE. At WrestleMania 37, he teamed up with John Morrison to take on Damian Priest and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Bad Bunny, albeit in a losing effort.

At this year's WrestleMania, the A-Lister teamed up with Logan Paul to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Later on, The Miz and Paul wrestled each other at SummerSlam, with Logan winning the match.

The former WWE Champion is currently in a storyline with Dexter Lumis, while The Maverick is set to challenge Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Would you like to see the British YouTuber enter WWE like his peer Logan Paul? Let us know in the comments section below.

