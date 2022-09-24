Sidemen Charity Match 2022: KSI, IShowSpeed, and all major highlights from the game

The fourth Sidemen Charity Match took place on September 24, and the event lived up to the hype. It offered a thrilling, high-scoring contest that ended with a dramatic conclusion. The football game featured some of the most recognizable influencers in the world, like KSI, Mr Beast, and IShowSpeed. The money raised from the event is being donated to several charities.

ksi @KSI Today is the day Today is the day https://t.co/ADO4N5OuxX

The build-up leading up to the game had fans thrilled with anticipation, as the Sidemen gradually revealed all its participants on Twitter. The event eclipsed the last three Charity Games, crossing two-million concurrent viewers on YouTube and raising over a million pounds for charity.

Sidemen Charity Match 2022: Sidemen FC defeats YouTube All Stars in entertaining fifteen-goal thriller

As KSI stated in the post-match interview, this was by far the best Sidemen Charity Match. Both teams had their moments of glory, with exceptional goals, heroic saves, and on-field drama.

YouTube All Stars saw a strong start to the game. They got a two-goal lead early on and made a spectacular long-range effort. However, once the Sidemen brought the game back to level terms with goals from Vikkstar123 and Tobi (TBJZL), the momentum swung from end to end like a pendulum. Both sides had the lead on multiple occasions, but it was a brilliant long-range banger from Simon (Miniminter) that sealed the deal in the 87th minute.

The late game-winner was not the only dramatic moment in the game, as one would expect in a football match featuring some of the most popular influencers in the digital space.

KSI vs. IShowSpeed

Perhaps the biggest talking point leading up to the Sidemen Charity Match was the friendly back and forth between KSI and IShowSpeed. As the event's two biggest names, the superstars had clashed on Twitter, with KSI claiming that he would expose Speed whenever they faced each other in the game.

ksi @KSI . Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday This man is just pure trash, even against stinkers 😂😂. Man did one skill and was out of breath. Another fraud getting exposed this Saturday https://t.co/XEoD36Nqpr

However, in the match, it was IShowSpeed who got the better of the British YouTube phenom. He dispossessed KSI several times and came close to scoring but was narrowly ruled offside. While both stars had somewhat of a lackluster game, Speed definitely saw better moments and had the crowd on strings whenever he was on the pitch.

SOCIAL ZONE @socialzonepromo OFFSIDE: Speed scores but is ruled offside OFFSIDE: Speed scores but is ruled offside https://t.co/POKxroMIh3

Miniminter is still the undisputed king of the Sidemen Charity Match

Simon Minter is regarded as one of the most talented YouTubers when it comes to football, and he delivered on his reputation yet again. The OG Sidemen member scored three goals and provided three assists, leading his squad to victory. This was his third hat-trick in four Sidemen Charity matches, making him the most prolific scorer in YouTube football.

Simon was at his usual best here, scoring from a distance similar to his goal from the halfway line in the very first Sidemen Charity Match. Moreover, his third goal got the win for his team.

Beta Squad carried YouTube All Stars

Chunkz and Niko Omilana are not only two of the most entertaining and popular British YouTubers, they are also exceptional with the ball at their feet. The Beta Squad duo came together to score three goals in the game, with Chunkz dominating the midfield with his imposing physical presence.

𝗧𝗲𝗻 𝗛𝗮𝗴’𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗱𝘀 ✍🏼🇳🇱 @TenHagBalI SPEED BREAKS UP PLAY AND CHUNKZ SCORES A SCREAMER!!! SPEED BREAKS UP PLAY AND CHUNKZ SCORES A SCREAMER!!! https://t.co/waC8Jm5GAZ

Harry Pinero and Yung Filly, affiliates of the Beta Squad, also had impressive performances. While the former was a rock in the All Stars' defense, the latter scored an incredible long-range finish that would have troubled even the most seasoned goalkeepers in the world.

