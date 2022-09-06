“The plan was genius” - YouTuber Niko Omilana shares video of him sneaking into KSI’s boxing ring, fans go wild

British YouTuber Niko Omilana has shared a hilarious prank video of himself sneaking into the O2 arena during the Misfits Boxing event. In addition to sneaking in, he did it while dressed as a 7ft tall PRIME bottle.

PRIME is a hydration company jointly owned by Logan Paul and JJ “KSI.”

For those wondering, this is not the first shenanigan that Niko Omilana has pulled off during a boxing match.

During KSI’s first three fights in 2017, 2018, and 2019, Niko tiptoed his way into the ring by concealing his identity. He was even banned from one of the arenas in Los Angeles.

Reacting to his latest prank, fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib commented:

Ali @AnEsonGib @NikoOmilana The plan was genius, Execution was impecable @NikoOmilana The plan was genius, Execution was impecable

Niko Omilana hilariously pranks KSI during latest bout

In a YouTube video titled SNEAKING Into KSI’s Boxing Match (In the Ring) uploaded yesterday, Niko documented how he executed yet another heist-like plan to slip into the ring in front of millions of people watching on television.

Niko’s success was largely due to the efforts of fellow YouTuber Kysha, whom he enlisted to divert attention. The latter claimed to have developed the 7-foot tall mascot designed to resemble KSI and Logan Paul’s drink brand PRIME in a video that quickly grabbed the interest of Mams Taylor (KSI’s manager).

Mams welcomed Kysha to message him about the concept, and KSI was ultimately notified of the YouTube clip through his Reddit, in which Kysha requested to join KSI on his ring walk before his first match.

(Watch the entire prank video here)

Unbeknownst to anyone, Niko tricked his way into the stadium by replacing Kysha with himself. The former made his way into the ring in disguise and, at one point, even decided to reveal his face as he applauded KSI by hiding behind the influencer.

It wasn’t until the end of the match that KSI learned about the prank. He exclaimed:

"Fair play, you're sick!"

Fans react to stunt

Niko Omilana has already amassed a sizeable following courtesy of his pranks and comedy videos. He has garnered over 5.7 million subscribers.

At one point during his buildup, he even caught the attention of Logan Paul (seen in the video). Here are some reactions shared by fans:

Aj @AjShabeel



Smashed it bro 🏽 @NikoOmilana This video really took some knowledge, Strength and integrity to pull off!Smashed it bro @NikoOmilana This video really took some knowledge, Strength and integrity to pull off! Smashed it bro ❤️🙏🏽

OHTIB @ohhithereitsben @NikoOmilana Incredibly well edited piece of content @NikoOmilana Incredibly well edited piece of content 👏👏👏

Jay @JayGDesign @NikoOmilana How have you done it again, unbelievable @NikoOmilana How have you done it again, unbelievable

Niko Omilana is expected to collaborate with The Sidemen very soon. The British YouTube group has already announced the former as one of the participants in the upcoming charity football match.

The event will also feature the likes of MrBeast and IShowSpeed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer