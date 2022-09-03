YouTube star Niko Omilana follows MrBeast, IShowSpeed as the newest addition to the Sidemen charity match

British YouTube group Sidemen recently announced their newest addition to their charity football match and it is none other than YouTube star Niko Omilana. The 24-year-old YouTuber has received a lot of limelight in the wake of his prank-style YouTube videos. Two of his most popular videos involve him contesting for the London mayorship and interviewing one of the leaders of the infamous 'Ku Klux Klan' in the USA (The latter has garnered over 32 million views).

Much to their fans' delight, Niko Omilana was announced as the latest participant in the already star-studded roster of the charity event, which is scheduled to be held on September 24 this year at The Valley, Charlton Athletic Football Club's home ground.

Sidemen @Sidemen Vibes for life Vibes for life https://t.co/0y9Oqu28pp

Niko Omilana joins the charity event after MrBeast and IShowSpeed

Niko Omilana responded to the Sidemen's tweet by stating that he would score no less than four goals. It remains to be seen if the mercurial YouTuber will play for the host team of Sidemen FC or the away team of YouTube Allstars.

NDL Ringside @NikoOmilana @Sidemen sidemen fc aren’t ready, expect no less than 4 goals my friends @Sidemen sidemen fc aren’t ready, expect no less than 4 goals my friends

A member of the English YouTuber group Beta Squad, Niko Omilana is hugely popular in the UK and boasts over five million subscribers on his channel. To add some overseas spice to the upcoming event, the Sidemen have already announced the participation of Jimmy "MrBeast" and Darren "IShowSpeed", arguably the two most popular content creators on YouTube.

Responding to the tweets, both American content creators responded positively. MrBeast has already reacted to the announcement post, adding to the excitement factor of the event.

IShowSpeed, one of the fastest growing streamers on the red platform, responded to the Sidemen's invitation as well:

Speed⭐️ @ishowspeedsui @Sidemen give me number 7 don’t be weird plzzz i will do anything just give me the number @Sidemen give me number 7 don’t be weird plzzz i will do anything just give me the number

Later on, the British YouTube group posted a tweet with a cropped picture of a football kit with IShowSpeed's name and number on it. He is expected to don the number of his favorite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo (7).

Sidemen @Sidemen



We had to get him in, welcome SEEEWYYYYYYWe had to get him in, welcome @ishowspeedsui SEEEWYYYYYYWe had to get him in, welcome @ishowspeedsui https://t.co/NEdwVA19jD

Besides the aforementioned trio, other well-known creators such as Castro1021, Deji, ChrisMD, Harry Pinero, Randolph, Theo Baker, Yung Filly, and Noah Beck will also be participating.

Fans react to the announcement

With the Sidemen charity match returning after a hiatus of four years, fans are thrilled at the number of prominent names attending the charity event. Here are some of the reactions that were shared after their latest revelation:

sharky @ohnosharky @Sidemen this was the best announcement yet @Sidemen this was the best announcement yet 😍

AFC @WembleyGooner @Sidemen Imagine They announced Andrew tate that would break the internet @Sidemen Imagine They announced Andrew tate that would break the internet 😂

AB🦋 @Abdalla_802 @Sidemen Nah this charity match is looking exciting icl, just needs Chunkz and Spencer FC to top it all off. @Sidemen Nah this charity match is looking exciting icl, just needs Chunkz and Spencer FC to top it all off.

MiGueL @miguel_m890 @Sidemen Can’t wait to see Niko and Speed play together @Sidemen Can’t wait to see Niko and Speed play together

This is the fourth installment of the group's charity match. Two of the first three matches went to Sidemen FC, with only one win going to YouTube Allstars. All proceedings from the event will be donated to a charity organization (yet to be announced).

