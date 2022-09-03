YouTube star Niko Omilana follows MrBeast, IShowSpeed as the newest addition to the Sidemen charity match

British YouTube group Sidemen recently announced their newest addition to their charity football match and it is none other than YouTube star Niko Omilana. The 24-year-old YouTuber has received a lot of limelight in the wake of his prank-style YouTube videos. Two of his most popular videos involve him contesting for the London mayorship and interviewing one of the leaders of the infamous 'Ku Klux Klan' in the USA (The latter has garnered over 32 million views).
Much to their fans' delight, Niko Omilana was announced as the latest participant in the already star-studded roster of the charity event, which is scheduled to be held on September 24 this year at The Valley, Charlton Athletic Football Club's home ground.
Niko Omilana joins the charity event after MrBeast and IShowSpeed
Niko Omilana responded to the Sidemen's tweet by stating that he would score no less than four goals. It remains to be seen if the mercurial YouTuber will play for the host team of Sidemen FC or the away team of YouTube Allstars.
A member of the English YouTuber group Beta Squad, Niko Omilana is hugely popular in the UK and boasts over five million subscribers on his channel. To add some overseas spice to the upcoming event, the Sidemen have already announced the participation of Jimmy "MrBeast" and Darren "IShowSpeed", arguably the two most popular content creators on YouTube.
Responding to the tweets, both American content creators responded positively. MrBeast has already reacted to the announcement post, adding to the excitement factor of the event.
IShowSpeed, one of the fastest growing streamers on the red platform, responded to the Sidemen's invitation as well:
Later on, the British YouTube group posted a tweet with a cropped picture of a football kit with IShowSpeed's name and number on it. He is expected to don the number of his favorite footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo (7).
Besides the aforementioned trio, other well-known creators such as Castro1021, Deji, ChrisMD, Harry Pinero, Randolph, Theo Baker, Yung Filly, and Noah Beck will also be participating.
Fans react to the announcement
With the Sidemen charity match returning after a hiatus of four years, fans are thrilled at the number of prominent names attending the charity event. Here are some of the reactions that were shared after their latest revelation:
This is the fourth installment of the group's charity match. Two of the first three matches went to Sidemen FC, with only one win going to YouTube Allstars. All proceedings from the event will be donated to a charity organization (yet to be announced).
You can read more about the event here.