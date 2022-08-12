"I lay him out" - KSI believes he will knock out Jake Paul when they fight

Since making his professional boxing debut, Jake Paul has taken the sport by storm as he's one of the most spoken about fighters in the world. He holds a record of 5-0 but has shared the ring with former UFC stars Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

British YouTuber KSI (Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji) looks to be the American's biggest rival as they have gone back and forth on numerous occasions. A potential matchup between the two looks closer as the Brit will make his return to the ring on August 27.

While doing an interview with TalkSPORT, Olatunji spoke about his ultimate goal in boxing, where he said:

“Jake Paul – that’s the main goal, that’s the only reason I came back. I would watch his fights against Askren and Woodley and it would just anger me, bro, because everyone thinks Jake Paul is the guy, but he really isn’t and I just want to expose him."

'JJ' then later added:

“And now I’m excited about my boxing because I’m starting to get it. I’m starting to learn everything I wanted to learn in the first place. I feel like I’m now in a much better place. We’ll see what happens in the future, but the main goal is Jake Paul. I know after the fight, once I lay him out, he’s just gonna be hiding in a corner and I’m gonna be just abusing him for the rest of his life.”

View the KSI vs. Paul fight poster here:

KSI believes that Logan Paul is better than Jake Paul as he seeks for respect for defeating the 'Maverick'

In 2019 KSI and Logan Paul stepped through the ropes for their highly anticipated rematch but as professional fighters. Although the Brit was regarded as a clear underdog throughout the build-up to the event, he upset the odds and secured the victory.

With Olatunji now on the hunt for Logan Paul's brother, he is looking to end the YouTube boxing saga for good by ending the 25-year-old's boxing career.

During an interview with TalkSPORT, the Watford-born man opened up on his thoughts on the Paul brothers' boxing abilities, where he said:

“I still to this day believe Logan Paul is better than Jake Paul and I think people need to put some respect on my name and the fact that I was able to beat Logan Paul with hardly any preparation. I was fat when I got into the camp for Logan Paul. I slimmed down, worked hard and I was able – with the doggedness, not even any technique."

Many would feel that despite Logan Paul being much bigger than his brother, 'The Problem Child' is far more skilled as a boxer than the 'Maverick'. This has been proven in his professional career thus far, holding an unbeaten 5-0 record.

Watch KSI vs. Logan Paul 2 here:

