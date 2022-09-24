Entire Sidemen FC and YouTube All Stars squads for charity match revealed

With less than 24 hours left for the much-anticipated Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars charity football match, fans will be delighted to learn that the official squad lists have been revealed.

The event is to take place on Saturday, September 24 at 3:00 PM BST. The entire match and the pre-show will be livestreamed on the official Sidemen YouTube channel for free. Social media is buzzing with excitement as top content creators are set to go head-to-head.

Sidemen @Sidemen The official squads for the charity match 2022 The official squads for the charity match 2022 ⬇️ https://t.co/lHKN3y4PV2

The charity football match was supposed to be an annual event but went on a four-year long hiatus back in 2018. Now it's back and bigger than ever. With insanely popular creators such as MrBeast, IShowSpeed, KSI and LazarBeam participating, it was no wonder that the tickets were sold out so quickly.

Sidemen FC and YouTube All Stars match squads revealed

The teams have clashed before and two of the three matches were won by the Sidemen. YouTube All Stars could only snag one victory. Thousands if not millions of fans are expected to tune in to watch the clash online, considering how popular it was years ago.

Without further ado, here are the two team squads. For lineup predictions, read this.

Sidemen FC full squad

Will you be watching tomorrow? Team SDMN FCWill you be watching tomorrow? Team SDMN FC 💥 Will you be watching tomorrow? 👀 https://t.co/wtO31XSi4L

KSI

MrBeast

LazarBeam

Behzinga

JME

Calfreezy

Karl Jacobs

Vikkstar

Callux

ChrisMD

W2S

Miniminter

Manny

Zerkaa

Pieface

TBJZL

Randolph

YouTube All Stars full squad

Sidemen @Sidemen Drop your match predictions in the replies Drop your match predictions in the replies ⬇️ https://t.co/JO9fCavlSU

IShowSpeed

Noah Beck

Yung Filly

Deji

Cal The Dragon

JiDion

Niko Omilana

Chunkz

GeorgeNotFound

Theo Baker

Chris Tyson

Danny Aarons

Castro

Chandler

WillNE

Harry Pinero

Both sides have some heavy hitters when it comes to YouTube and streaming, but their positions on the field will only be revealed when the time comes. Fans of IShowSpeed will also be glad to see his name on the list as there was some contention as to whether he will be allowed into the event after his unexplained ban from YouTube a couple of days ago.

The star studded teams also have celebrities behind them as popular content creators from the footballing sphere will be in the dugout. YouTuber commentator and host of The United Stand FC Mark Goldbridge, and social media influencer and football freestyler Billy Wingrove will be managers.

Professional football team Crawley Town FC, who play in the third division of the English Football League, are apparently coming to scout for players in the Sidemen FC vs YouTube All Stars game.

Twitter reactions to official squad release for Sidemen FC and YouTube All-Stars

Fans of the UK YouTube group, as well as of the various popular content creators set to compete in the charity event, expressed their opinions on the squads. Some of the competing players also shared their views on how the match will go down.

The pre-game show will start sometime around 2:00 PM BST and fans from anywhere in the world can watch the match on Sidemen's official YouTube channel. All proceeds from the event will be given to charity.

