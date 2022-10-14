“I f**king love you”: Adin Ross thanks Bronny James for gifting him a LeBron James signed jersey

American streamer Adin Ross took to his Twitch stream to express his appreciation for Bronny James, son of the legendary basketball player LeBron James, for presenting a signed Lakers jersey from his father. Not only that, but Adin's name was also mentioned on the jersey. For those wondering, Bronny is friends with the streamer and sent him the jersey as a present for his birthday, which was on October 11.

Based on his response in the video, Adin was quite excited to see the present. In the recent livestream, Adin was seen receiving a call from Bronny. During the call, the 22-year-old expressed his gratitude to Bronny and thanked him for the gesture, saying:

“I f**king love you”

Adin Ross presented with a signed LeBron James kit

Amassing a large fan base, the 22-year-old Adin Ross is among the fastest growing Twitch streamers and has never shied away from showing off his collection of riches. His latest asset, a signed LeBron James Lakers kit, will likely be among his most prized possessions.

On Tuesday, Adin celebrated his birthday with a livestream. As mentioned earlier, he is good friends with Bronny James. Reacting to the gift, Adin told the young basketball player:

"Bronny, I wanna say bro, I f**king love you and I wanna say from the bottom of my heart bro, you are f**king amazing for this shit. Thank you bro, you don't understand, like, no like, bro, you actually don't understand like how f**king insane... I just wanna thank you face to face."

Bronny's acquaintance with Adin is not the only association that he has with streamers. For those unaware, in September 2020, Bronny signed a contract with popular esports organization FaZe Clan as an ambassador.

Bronny is not the only high-profile individual to be an ambassador for FaZe Clan. NBA players Ben Simmons, NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster, and musicians Offset and Lil Yachty were all contracted to the organization.

Fans react to the incredible gift

Much like how Adin Ross responded, fans were equally impressed at the kind gesture from Bronny. Receiving an autograph from someone notable is always of great importance to a fan, but having a signed jersey from one of the most famous athletes in the world was a cherry on top for an excited Adin.

Reacting to the clip, fans stated:

Besides Bronny, Adin Ross has also had the opportunity to collab with other mega stars. In one stream, Adin was seen Facetiming Drake, one of the most popular figures in the music industry. Interested readers can view the clip here.

