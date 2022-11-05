"Who did she f**k?" - Andrew Tate scrutinizes Adin Ross after his break up with PamiBaby 

Internet personality Andrew Tate took to Adin Ross's stream to berate him after learning that the latter's girlfriend had left him. Tate, who has been deplatformed from major social media sites, made a return to Adin's stream for the first time in over a couple of months. Since Twitch doesn't allow banned members to appear on other creators' live streams, Adin and Andrew decided to collaborate on YouTube.

In the live stream, Andrew was seen making fun of Adin Ross after learning that Pamibaby, the latter's ex-girlfriend, had broken up with him. Furthermore, he insinuated that PamiBaby left him only because she found someone else.

He said:

"Who did she f**k?"

Andrew Tate berates Adin Ross for not protecting his relationship

Andrew Tate is known for having multiple partners. Speaking to Adin Ross for the first time on the live stream in a couple of months, Andrew suggested that PamiBaby may have found some other "men." After Adin said that "people outgrow each other," Andrew responded by saying:

"That's what girls say when they're f**king someone else. 'People outgrow each other', 'it's not you, it's me', 'you know what, you're a really good friend, I only see you that way.' So who did she f**k? Do you know yet, did you even find out?"

A solemn Adin replied:

"No. And I don't think she's f**king anyone."

Warning: The following clip contains explicit language

(Timestamp: 00:09:11)

Andrew Tate sarcastically responded by adding:

"Oh yeah, she left you to be by herself. She left you to sit home alone and watch TV. Yeah, 100%, 100% that's why she left you G, she left you cause she really wanted to sit at home by herself, not to run around with some other dude. You're totally right. She's a good person. She's different than all the rest."

PamiBaby, who's also a musical artist, is yet to respond to Andrew's remarks about her.

Fans react to Andrew's take on Adin's break-up

Viewers have already flooded the comments section of the clip of the duo discussing Adin's break-up on stream. Some fans stated that Andrew was "ruthless" and "realistic."

Here are some of the reactions:

Fans appeared to be on board with Andrew Tate's views (image via Cup of Twitch YouTube)

Despite being embargoed by major social media platforms, Andrew Tate can be found on Rumble. He also co-hosts a podcast called the Tate Speech with his younger brother Tristan Tate.

