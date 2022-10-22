Is Andrew Tate a trillionaire? What is his net worth?

The name Andrew Tate needs no introduction. 'Cobra' took the internet by storm earlier this year with his polarizing and rather controversial opinions.

He has also claimed to be the world's first trillionaire. However, that is not remotely true. According to CAKnowledge, his actual net worth is around $357 million.

While suggesting that he beat Elon Musk in the race to become the world's first trillionaire, Tate once said:

"People underestimate that I'm the world's first trillionaire. When I say this people go, 'Oh he's not that rich.' I am literally the world's first trillionaire Elon, I win."

Watch Tate's claim to being a trillionaire below:

While that may be his claim, it's perhaps not what he's worth in reality. For context, a billion is a thousand million, while a trillion is a thousand billion. It's safe to say that the former kickboxing champion likely has a way to go before he becomes a billionaire, let alone a trillionaire.

Per Forbes, only five individuals are currently worth over $100 billion, with Elon Musk being the only person worth over $200 billion.

Despite not being a trillionaire, Tate is quite wealthy as mentioned earlier. 'Cobra' acquired his massive net worth with various business ventures and his Hustlers University program, which teaches individuals how to become wealthy.

What is Andrew Tate's professional kickboxing record?

As mentioned earlier, Tate is a former kickboxing world champion. He won the ISKA world championships at two different weight divisions. During his time, he attained a record of 43 wins and 9 losses.

Watch him in action below:

While he stepped away from the sport in pursuit of financial success, his recent rise to fame might make him enter the world of combat sports again, but this time inside the squared circle. Over the past few months, Andrew Tate has been rumored to potentially take on the likes of Jake Paul, Logan Paul, or KSI in the boxing ring.

Although he has been quite vocal about being ready to take on either of the three, nothing has come of it yet. It remains to be seen if Andrew Tate will step into the boxing ring anytime soon or not and who will stand opposite him.

