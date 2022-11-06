On November 5, Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" hosted a live auction broadcast and sold some of his most valuable games.

Mizkif realized he had lost $36,000 after spending nearly four hours auctioning off the highly sought-after vintage games. It left him speechless, as he exclaimed:

"What the f**k happened?!"

"S**t on Wata" - Mizkif claims Wata Games is responsible for ruining market trust

The One True King (OTK) co-founder spent hours auctioning off some of the rarest vintage games like Super Mario Bros 3 (85+), Super Mario RPG (85+), Pokemon Yellow (85+), Mario Party 1 (85+), and many more during the November 5 broadcast.

The Twitch streamer realized he had lost $36,000 and was at a loss for words. Mizkif recounted purchasing a game for $30,000 and claimed that it was worth $130,000 a few months ago:

"That box I bought for 30 grand! Literally was at $130,000 three months ago. And now it's just sold for $15k."

Timestamp: 04:45:13

After a brief pause, Mizkif stated that the vintage games were worth three to four times more two months ago:

"All these boxes were like, literally two months ago, up like, four times, three times the amount. I don't know what to say."

A viewer donated to the streamer, claiming that Wata Games, a controversial vintage games certification and auction company, had "ruined all market trust." Mizkif concurred and added:

"I legit think that's it! I think Wata, with their stupid bulls**t, c*ap that they pulled, and that Karl Jobst guy, making a video, I do believe that they don't believe in the grading anymore, because Wata f***ing ruined it! I mean, is that wrong? That video went viral because it was f***ing true! S**t on Wata, a company that did all this. But even then, I mean, some of my s**t was literally VGA and they didn't sell."

Fans react to the streamer incurring a massive loss

The YouTube comments section featured more than 45 fan reactions, with one viewer remarking that the collectible's value is determined by the number of people who want to own it:

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer losing more than $30,000 1/2 (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

Another community member claimed that this "might be the worst time to sell any collectibles":

Fans in the YouTube comments section providing their take on the streamer losing more than $30,000 2/2 (Image via OTKlips/YouTube)

Mizkif is one of the most popular personalities in the streaming world. He started his online career in 2016 and currently has 2,056,758 followers on his channel.

The 27-year-old is primarily a Just Chatting streamer and has also played games such as World of Warcraft, Super Mario 64, Minecraft, and Jump King on his channel.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes