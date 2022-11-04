Twitch streamer JustaMinx finds a person "sleeping under the house," calls the police

Twitch star Rebecca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter account @MinxMore to reveal that she found a person sleeping under her house on November 3, 2022.
The streamer said she immediately called the police, who then instructed her not to go under the house in search of her pet cat, Sylum.
Her initial update on the situation read:
Twitch streamer JustaMinx updates the streaming community about the home break-in
Following the first Twitter update, JustaMinx revealed that the owner of the house allegedly had footage of the two men. She claimed that since the men were wearing gloves, no fingerprints were left behind. Drugs and sleeping bags were found underneath the house.
An hour later, the Irish content creator stated that the police had arrived at the scene and had found her cat, Sylum:
JustaMinx went on to say that the cops "did not care" until she discovered the "drug den." She was asked to submit her fingerprints for further investigation:
She posted another tweet in which she claimed to have "accidentally shut down a drug den":
On November 4, 2022, JustaMinx uploaded a 58-second long clip in which she expressed frustration at the police, saying that they were "doing nothing and chatting outside."
In the video, the streamer was still looking for her cat and was heard saying:
"Try and flash it. Can you flashlight this way? Over in that corner? Sorry! I know, no, I couldn't even fit my head under that. Sy (lum) please! Please, baby!"
At the time of writing, the 26-year-old had informed the community that the police came back. She added that "they came back with gloves and recorded the whole house" while she was sending her family home.
Fans react to the streamer's situation
The November 3 update went viral on the social media platform, with more than 233 fans providing their take.
Fellow Twitch personality Kaitlyn "Amouranth" revealed that she informed JustaMinx the last time she visited her place that the residence "doesn't sound haunted." She was of the opinion that a squatter was living there:
One Twitter user updated the streamer and stated that JustaMinx had moved to a new place:
Amouranth replied by saying that she thought JustaMinx was still living in the ENVY house:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the conversation thread:
JustaMinx is a popular figure in the streaming world and started her online career in 2017. She joined OpTic Gaming earlier this year, along with popular streamers CodeMiko, Alexandra Botez, and Andrea Botez.
The Twitch star is primarily a Just Chatting streamer and currently has 2,000,079 followers on her channel.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki