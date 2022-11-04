Twitch streamer JustaMinx finds a person "sleeping under the house," calls the police

Twitch star Rebecca "JustaMinx" took to her alternate Twitter account @MinxMore to reveal that she found a person sleeping under her house on November 3, 2022.

The streamer said she immediately called the police, who then instructed her not to go under the house in search of her pet cat, Sylum.

Her initial update on the situation read:

minx @MinxMore a man has been sleeping under the house im going to throw up a man has been sleeping under the house im going to throw up

Twitch streamer JustaMinx updates the streaming community about the home break-in

Following the first Twitter update, JustaMinx revealed that the owner of the house allegedly had footage of the two men. She claimed that since the men were wearing gloves, no fingerprints were left behind. Drugs and sleeping bags were found underneath the house.

minx @MinxMore the owner of the house has footage of two men the owner of the house has footage of two men

An hour later, the Irish content creator stated that the police had arrived at the scene and had found her cat, Sylum:

minx @MinxMore i crawled under the house and found sylum!!! i crawled under the house and found sylum!!! https://t.co/mG7g6UPM7s

JustaMinx went on to say that the cops "did not care" until she discovered the "drug den." She was asked to submit her fingerprints for further investigation:

minx @MinxMore this cop did not care until i found a drug den and now im being sent in for fingerprints??!!?? this cop did not care until i found a drug den and now im being sent in for fingerprints??!!??

She posted another tweet in which she claimed to have "accidentally shut down a drug den":

minx @MinxMore i literally just accidentally shut down a drug den hahahahah i literally just accidentally shut down a drug den hahahahah

On November 4, 2022, JustaMinx uploaded a 58-second long clip in which she expressed frustration at the police, saying that they were "doing nothing and chatting outside."

In the video, the streamer was still looking for her cat and was heard saying:

"Try and flash it. Can you flashlight this way? Over in that corner? Sorry! I know, no, I couldn't even fit my head under that. Sy (lum) please! Please, baby!"

minx @MinxMore the police literally doing nothing and chatting outside while they had me and catman go underground the police literally doing nothing and chatting outside while they had me and catman go underground https://t.co/sAKl5lQYlu

At the time of writing, the 26-year-old had informed the community that the police came back. She added that "they came back with gloves and recorded the whole house" while she was sending her family home.

minx @MinxMore they came back they came back

minx @MinxMore im trying to send my family home but they came back with gloves and recorded the whole house im trying to send my family home but they came back with gloves and recorded the whole house

Fans react to the streamer's situation

The November 3 update went viral on the social media platform, with more than 233 fans providing their take.

Fellow Twitch personality Kaitlyn "Amouranth" revealed that she informed JustaMinx the last time she visited her place that the residence "doesn't sound haunted." She was of the opinion that a squatter was living there:

Amouranth @Amouranth



YOUR LIFE. IS. CRAZY



Please move, be safe! @MinxMore OMG I TOLD YOU LAST TIME I WAS THERE. I said it doesn’t sound haunted, it’s more probable there’s a squatter and that’s way more scary.YOUR LIFE. IS. CRAZYPlease move, be safe! @MinxMore OMG I TOLD YOU LAST TIME I WAS THERE. I said it doesn’t sound haunted, it’s more probable there’s a squatter and that’s way more scary.YOUR LIFE. IS. CRAZYPlease move, be safe! 😭

One Twitter user updated the streamer and stated that JustaMinx had moved to a new place:

Amouranth replied by saying that she thought JustaMinx was still living in the ENVY house:

Amouranth @Amouranth Traumatizing @likestowatchcam Oh god I thought this was the Envy house- that’s even worseTraumatizing @likestowatchcam Oh god I thought this was the Envy house- that’s even worse 😭 Traumatizing

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the conversation thread:

phtz @Phtzxz @MinxMore i’m so sorry. i hope everything turn up alright and that man gets found @MinxMore i’m so sorry. i hope everything turn up alright and that man gets found

L𝝷serPr𝝷 @L0serPr0 @MinxMore I cannot say I was expecting this part of the story. @MinxMore I cannot say I was expecting this part of the story.

JustaMinx is a popular figure in the streaming world and started her online career in 2017. She joined OpTic Gaming earlier this year, along with popular streamers CodeMiko, Alexandra Botez, and Andrea Botez.

The Twitch star is primarily a Just Chatting streamer and currently has 2,000,079 followers on her channel.

