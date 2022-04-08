JustaMinx throws a huge fit on 'Name Your Price' and leaves the participants shocked

Irish Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" was seen creating utter chaos during one of the latest episodes of the fun game show hosted by AustinShow, called Name Your Price.

A number of well-known and big-named Twitch streamers participated in the game show, including Matthew "Mizkif," EsfandTV, and JSchlatt.

Overall, the episode of Name Your Price went smoothly, without any hiccups. However, a certain moment during the event left the participants and the host in complete shock.

JustaMinx threw a huge fit on stage as she presented with one of the items that was required by the participants to guess the approximate number of.

JustaMinx throws a temper tantrum on stage during the latest episode of Name Your Price

The two and a half hour long game show was quite a hit as fans and viewers enjoyed their favorite streamers guessed the random value of various objects that were presented to them.

As the participants tried to guess the number of one thing from another, Minx was assigned to present the next set of objects, which happened to be a huge set of DVDs in a wheel barrow. AustinShow initiated the presentation of the next set of objects by saying:

"Okay now. This next up item, here we go, bring it out here, folks. We have got an entire wheel barrow... okay... hold on Minx. Please!"

Noticing how Minx struggled to get the fully stacked wheelbarrow containing a huge amount of DVD's, AustinShow and Will Neff expressed their concern for Minx.

JustaMinx dropped a good chunk of items off of the wheel barrow. Soon getting immensly frustrated over the stack of items, the Twitch content creator angrily tipped off the entire contents of the wheel barrow on top of AustinShow.

She went into full berserk mode and picked up the heavy wheel barrow and threw it at Will Neff. Shouting at both the hosts, Minx raged and said:

"Screw yourself! Bring these?! Do it yourself!"

All the participants were pretty stunned at what they were witnessing. Mizkif raised his eyebrows looking at Minx throwing the tantrum, while Esfand laughed the entire time.

After getting hit by the wheel barrow, Will Neff hilarioulsy said:

"I'll tell you, those wheelbarrows are dense and they hurt!"

AustinShow still trying to recover from being bombarded by JustaMinx, continued ahead with the game show by saying:

"Alright! Um, alright so... well; we are going to be guessing how many of these DVDs were in the wheelbarrow before Minx had a little bit of a temper tantrum."

The show continued to go on for the next half an hour, following this hilarious tussle.

Reddit reacts to JustaMinx's antics on Name Your Price

Fans on Reddit did not seem to be amused by how Minx presented herself during the game show. While some thought that these kinds of skits and jokes had become boring, others found it to be funny.

Twitch streamer JustaMinx is a recurring member who continues to entertain fans and various guest members who participate in the game show. This was not the first time that a highlight surrounding the Irish Twitch streamer has gained so much attention.

Back in March 2022, the game show hosted one of its episodes featuring various members of the streaming community like Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, and Fuslie. From of them, a number of clips went around on the internet where Minx's hilarious antics were seen in full glory.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan