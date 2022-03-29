“They keep permabanning me!”: JustaMinx lashes out at TikTok after getting banned third time in a row due to mass reporting

Twitch streamer Rebecca "JustaMinx" recently uploaded a detailed video to her main YouTube channel. She stated to her fans and audience that she had been permanently banned from TikTok.

As she mentioned the whole story behind her presence on TikTok and how she went on to get banned three times in a row for over a month, JustaMinx expressed her agony and frustration at the situation.

According to the streamer, her getting banned back-to-back was due to unmoderated mass reporting by people who dislike her. Going on to mention the status of her TikTok account, Minx mentioned:

"Keep in mind right, it's not even suspensions, it's not even warnings, it's not even like a three-day suspension. They keep permabanning me."

JustaMinx talks about her TikTok account and the reason for it getting routinely banned

The Twitch streamer and YouTube content creator uses TikTok as another platform where she regularly uploads short videos for her fans. Over time, Minx amassed a following of 2.7 million followers and it was on this account that she got banned three times in over a month.

Going on to lash out at TikTok's ways of banning her multiple times in a row, Minx mentioned:

"TikTok has unjustifiedly banned me three times, because every they unban me they apologize."

Explaining the reason for her getting banned on the social video sharing platform, the Twitch streamer said:

"So let me get with the first one, about how it started. So, it's mass reporting. They need to fix this issue, man because I applaud to TikTok for being one of the few platforms that the discoverability is amazing. Okay?"

She continued:

"They're also not great with their mass reporting system. So last month I noticed one of my clown videos got taken down. Well, I had a few of these in this makeup and I was also dancing with a knife. That was my first permaban and right before I got the ban, I saw them disappear and I'm like, oh; and then it just logged me out and it said that you've been permabanned."

Minx mentioned that she made an alternative account to evade the permanent suspension handed to her by the platform. Soon enough, that account too got suspended for seven days. Noticing this, she went on to mention that:

"I was like this is a bit suspicious. There's a good few TikTok creators I see out here that have alt accounts, and I am like, how did I get taken down so quick? I look at the comments and lo and behold, when it first came out, it was angry little young children and of course they had Minecraft in their picture."

The streamer mentioned that TikTok denied her appeal to get unbanned from the platform. Calling out the unfair treatment by TikTok, JustaMinx went on to explain that her agent helped her out and got her unbanned.

A week later, she was banned for the third time in a row and was unbanned for the third time. TikTok apologized for its antics.

In concluding her video, Minx said:

"I don't know whether to be more impressed by myself that I have three bans under the belt in one month or more impressed by the dedication of these crazy little fans. I'm going to call them fans, okay, because they're always rolling up on my TikTok, getting mad at me even though they don't like me."

Fans react to JustaMinx getting banned on TikTok

Fans and audiences in the YouTube comment section expressed sympathy for her. Some even joked about how JustaMinx will set a record for getting so many bans in a month.

Fans reacting to the streamer's message (Images via Justa Minx/YouTube)

This is not the first time the content creator has been banned on a media platform. In February 2022, the Twitch streamer was banned for seven days for using an alleged derogatory slur on her channel.

This was her second ban and if she somehow gets banned for the third time, it will end up being her final permanent ban from Twitch.

