Twitch streamers CodeMiko, JustaMinx, and Botez sisters officially join OpTic Gaming, fans react

Veteran esports organization OpTic Gaming has officially signed four of the most popular female Twitch streamers, Youna "CodeMiko," Rebecca "JustaMinx," Alexandra Botez, and Andrea Botez. The content creators were previously signed to esports organization Envy.

OpTic Gaming made the announcement via a Twitter post on August 24, 2022:

A merger between Envy and OpTic Gaming was announced in late 2021, but the two brand names coexisted within the organization. Envy then retired its name earlier this year and took on the OpTic Gaming brand across all of its teams and events.

After OpTic Gaming owner Hector "Hecz" confirmed the rebranding of multiple professional teams for titles like Valorant and League of Legends, it was finally time for former Envy streamers to officially join the esports powerhouse.

The announcement was well-received by the streaming community, and many fans celebrated the news on different social media platforms.

Fans, streamers, and esports personalities congratulate Twitch streamers CodeMiko, JustaMinx, and Botez sisters for officially joining OpTic Gaming

OpTic Gaming's announcement was a viral hit on Twitter as it attracted more than 20K likes and plenty of engagement. JustaMinx, CodeMiko, Andrea Botez, and Alexandra Botez were all in the conversation thread and said:

JustaMinx's witty reply, in particular, was well-liked by thousands of fans:

OpTic's Nick "MaNiaC" was elated to see the popular Twitch streamers join the gaming organization's lineup:

Facebook Gaming content creator and Call of Duty: Warzone pro Zack "ZLaner" also welcomed them:

Some asked OpTic Gaming to add the Twitch streamers to their renowned Call of Duty team:

JustaMinx responded that she will be rooting for the squad from the sidelines.

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared the update on his Twitter handle earlier today:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky OpTic have announced the signing of the former Envy ladies in the Botez sisters, Miko and Minx



Instantly becoming one of the most watched female groups in any esports org. W OpTic have announced the signing of the former Envy ladies in the Botez sisters, Miko and MinxInstantly becoming one of the most watched female groups in any esports org. W https://t.co/XfNxv5tJST

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter pointed out that Envy was merged with OpTic Gaming for a while, so the signing was essentially a "renewal":

One Twitter user suggested that the gaming organization was probably busy resigning contracts in preparation for the rebranding:

Wbfu @Wbfuhn_ @Hantao @JakeSucky @alexandravbotez @itsandreabotez @JustaMinx @thecodemiko i mean yeah they prob had to do some editing and resigning of contracts for the rebranding. either that or they just changed their bios and that’s it lmaoooo @Hantao @JakeSucky @alexandravbotez @itsandreabotez @JustaMinx @thecodemiko i mean yeah they prob had to do some editing and resigning of contracts for the rebranding. either that or they just changed their bios and that’s it lmaoooo

Other fans applauded OpTic Gaming's addition of the Botez sisters to their roster:

One user even provided the following speculation for the signing of the four Twitch streamers:

Twitter user Noa (@noajamai) stated that the former Envy streamers' signings with OpTic Gaming had been in the works for months:

Noa @noajamai @yourmomsboxs @JakeSucky @alexandravbotez @itsandreabotez @JustaMinx @thecodemiko No optic and envy merged together, but the 4 creators still were merging into optic and now its finalized. It has been in the works for months @yourmomsboxs @JakeSucky @alexandravbotez @itsandreabotez @JustaMinx @thecodemiko No optic and envy merged together, but the 4 creators still were merging into optic and now its finalized. It has been in the works for months

Here are some more fan reactions from Twitter:

oskeegee 👾 @OskeeGee @ZyndelP @JakeSucky @alexandravbotez @itsandreabotez @JustaMinx @thecodemiko I think with the issue that everyone saw optic have where they thought everything was going to be smooth and where immortals slowly tried eating the OpTic brand, since then all orgs that are partnered with others have to have a clause in which doesn’t force the creators to Join @ZyndelP @JakeSucky @alexandravbotez @itsandreabotez @JustaMinx @thecodemiko I think with the issue that everyone saw optic have where they thought everything was going to be smooth and where immortals slowly tried eating the OpTic brand, since then all orgs that are partnered with others have to have a clause in which doesn’t force the creators to Join

Located in Frisco, Texas, OpTic Gaming is one of the largest American esports organizations. It was founded in 2006 and quickly rose to the top of the Call of Duty professional scene.

The organization's gaming division consists of professional teams for prominent esports titles such as Halo, Valorant, League of Legends (since transferred to Immortals), Rocket League, and Apex Legends.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh