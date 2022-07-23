OpTic Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix: VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Final prediction, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a short break, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen resumed last night and it was certainly a historic day for Valorant as fans were finally allowed into the arena for the first time ever in an international LAN event. It was a day of miracles as fans witnessed some unpredictable results last night in both the games.

With Fnatic being eliminated yesterday, there are only three teams left in the competition. Paper Rex has already secured its place in the Grand-Finals on July 24, 2022, and became the first Asian team to do so. However, their opponent for tomorrow will be decided later tonight.

FunPlus Phoenix and OpTic Gaming will face each other tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Final. The winner of the game will go up against Paper Rex tomorrow to battle it out for the trophy.

OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix: Who will be the second Grand Finalist of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

OpTic Gaming was stunned by Paper Rex's performance last night and was sent down to the Lower Bracket. The North American side will have to win today's Lower Final game to get the chance to defend their title tomorrow. They will be facing EMEA's FunPlus Phoenix tonight, who knocked out tournament-favorite Fnatic last night to stay in the competition.

OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix will play a best-of-five series tonight in the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Lower Final. Fans will get to witness the NA and EMEA rivalry for the first time live in the arena tonight.

Prediction

It is difficult to predict the results of such a high-pressure game, especially when both teams have been playing exceptionally well recently. However, OpTic Gaming will be the favorite to win the series tonight, considering the experience this team has. The defending champion will definitely try to deliver the best they can to have a chance to defend their title tomorrow.

Meanwhile, FunPlus Phoenix have finally found their momentum after SUYGETSU's return to the squad. Furthermore, the team will also have home support tonight from their fans at the arena and could certainly help them to come out on top against their NA rival.

Head-to-head

Interestingly, the two teams have never faced each other in any official event. It will be the first meeting between them and both teams will definitely try to win the game tonight.

Recent results

Both teams have been in decent form recently and have won four of their last five games in this event. However, the loss against Paper Rex last night will be alarming for OpTic Gaming ahead of tonight's matchup.

Potential lineup

OpTic Gaming:

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Victor "Victor" Wong

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

FunPlus Phoenix:

Pontus "Zyppan" Eek

Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov

Andrey "Shao" Kiprsky

Dmitry "SUYGETSU" Ilyushin

When and where to watch

Fans can enjoy the Lower Final tie of the VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Playoffs between OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix live at the Forum in Copenhagen by purchasing tickets. However, they can also watch the match live on the Valorant Champions Tour's YouTube and Twitch channels at 08.30 pm IST/05.00 pm CET on July 23, 2022.

