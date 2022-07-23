VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen Day 10 highlights: PRX qualifies for Grand Finals, FPX eliminates Fnatic, and more

Day 10 of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen ended with Paper Rex qualifying for the Grand Finals after defeating OpTic Gaming and FunPlus Phoenix eliminating Fnatic from the tournament.

Paper Rex became the first-ever APAC Valorant team to become a Grand Finalist in a VCT LAN tournament. The Masters Reykavik winners, OpTic Gaming, dropped to the lower bracket. FunPlus Phoenix also took out Frantic after a head-to-head fight. OpTic will now face FunPlus Phoenix in the Lower Bracket Finals.

The tenth day witnessed a clash between two EMEA teams and APAC's dominance over NA, finalizing the first Grand Finalist of the VCT tournament.

Day 10 match results and highlights of VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Match results

Below are the match results from the Upper Bracket Final and Lower Bracket Semi-Final held on the tenth day of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen:

Paper Rex vs OpTic Gaming: Haven (13-3), Bind (9-13), and Fracture 13-5)

Haven (13-3), Bind (9-13), and Fracture 13-5) FunPlus Phoenix vs Fnatic: Split (13-15), Bind (13-7), and Fracture (13-5)

Top 5 highlights

1) PRX f0rsakeN's ace in Haven

Paper Rex's f0rsakeN got his first ace in front of the live crowd in Copenhagen. He took down all the opponents at Haven's A Site with his aggressive Chamber play. f0rsakeN surprised everyone after securing five kills in the 10th round.

2) PRX d4v41's 1v3 clutch

Paper Rex's d4v41 clutched a 1v3 round for the team and closed the half in Haven. Many didn't expect it to happen, but the player made it possible with his skillful play. D4v41 won the round for the team by taking down three players all alone in Haven.

3) PRX Benkai's aggressive clutch

Paper Rex's IGL Benkai's aggressive clutch in Fracture impressed many fans. The player strategically took down enemies in A Site. This left them with no time to react.

4) OpTic Gaming Yay's 1v3 with Operator

Even though OpTic didn't win the series, Yay stunned everyone with his Operator plays. His aggressive defense as Chamber in Fracture's B Site saw him take down three players in a short time.

5) FPX Suygetsu's ace in Split

FunPlus Phoenix's Suygetsu won the round with an ace in Split. The player took down all opponents on Split's B Site and single-handedly secured five kills.

Standings

On Day 10 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, Paper Rex became the first Grand Finalist of the tournament, dropping OpTic Gaming to the Lower Bracket.

FunPlus Phoenix eliminated Fnatic after a tough fight and made it to the Lower Bracket Final alongside OpTic Gaming. The EMEA and NA teams will now clash to decide the other Grand Finalist apart from Paper Rex.

Schedule

The schedule for the Upper Bracket Final match on Day 11 of the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen is mentioned below:

OpTic Gaming vs FunPlus Phoenix: Lower Bracket Final - Saturday, July 23 - 5:00 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT / 8:30 pm IST

Fans can watch the matches livestreamed on Valorant Champions Tour's official YouTube and Twitch channels on July 23, 2022 at 8:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far