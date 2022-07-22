Paper Rex d4v41 Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Paper Rex showcased a consistent, dominating performance at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022. The team has some well-skilled and talented players, including Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee, who is mostly seen in the Initiator and Sentinel roles.

d4v41, the Malaysian Valorant player, has portrayed his brilliant gameplay and supported the team during the tournaments. He is great with intel gathering and aggressive defense, making him the perfect player for the Initiator and the Sentinel role. He mainly plays KAY/O, Chamber, and Fade in VCT tournaments.

Paper Rex had a great run in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, ending up at the fourth position after losing to ZETA Division. Nevertheless, the team is currently the top team in the APAC region.

Everything to know about Paper Rex d4v41's Valorant settings

The 23-year-old professional Valorant player has formerly competed in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports scene. He played CS: GO for Paper Rex but soon retired from the scene on February 8, 2021, and switched to Valorant along with his other teammates.

Since then, d4v41 has experimented with his roles and developed skills in Riot Games' tactical shooter. He has impressed many fans with his gameplay in the VCT tournaments and helped the team in winning matches. He has inspired to many young Valorant players not only from APAC, but all over the globe.

Below are the various in-game settings, including crosshairs, mouse settings, video settings, keybinds, and more that Paper Rex's d4v41 currently uses, as per the information provided on prosettings.net.

Mouse settings

DPI: 900

Sensitivity: 0.65

eDPI: 585

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: Green

Outlines: Off

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 2

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Mouse Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: E

Use/Equip Ability 2: V

Use/Equip Ability 3: C

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 1.1

Minimap Zoom: 0.9

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1280x1024

Aspect Ratio: 5:4

Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546

Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight - 12

Mousepad: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB

Keyboard: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2

Headset: SteelSeries QcK Heavy

PC specifications

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti

Valorant enthusiasts can switch to d4v41's settings given above. To reach a good level of performance, they are advised to keep these settings as references and fine-tune them to adjust to their style of gameplay.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far