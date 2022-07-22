Paper Rex d4v41 Valorant settings (2022): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Paper Rex showcased a consistent, dominating performance at the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022. The team has some well-skilled and talented players, including Khalish "d4v41" Rusyaidee, who is mostly seen in the Initiator and Sentinel roles.
d4v41, the Malaysian Valorant player, has portrayed his brilliant gameplay and supported the team during the tournaments. He is great with intel gathering and aggressive defense, making him the perfect player for the Initiator and the Sentinel role. He mainly plays KAY/O, Chamber, and Fade in VCT tournaments.
Paper Rex had a great run in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, ending up at the fourth position after losing to ZETA Division. Nevertheless, the team is currently the top team in the APAC region.
Everything to know about Paper Rex d4v41's Valorant settings
The 23-year-old professional Valorant player has formerly competed in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) esports scene. He played CS: GO for Paper Rex but soon retired from the scene on February 8, 2021, and switched to Valorant along with his other teammates.
Since then, d4v41 has experimented with his roles and developed skills in Riot Games' tactical shooter. He has impressed many fans with his gameplay in the VCT tournaments and helped the team in winning matches. He has inspired to many young Valorant players not only from APAC, but all over the globe.
Below are the various in-game settings, including crosshairs, mouse settings, video settings, keybinds, and more that Paper Rex's d4v41 currently uses, as per the information provided on prosettings.net.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 900
- Sensitivity: 0.65
- eDPI: 585
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: Green
- Outlines: Off
- Center Dot: Off
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 2
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Mouse Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: E
- Use/Equip Ability 2: V
- Use/Equip Ability 3: C
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 1.1
- Minimap Zoom: 0.9
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video settings
General
- Resolution: 1280x1024
- Aspect Ratio: 5:4
- Aspect Ratio Method: Letterbox
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Off
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546
- Mouse: FinalMouse Starlight - 12
- Mousepad: HyperX Alloy FPS RGB
- Keyboard: Razer Hammerhead Pro V2
- Headset: SteelSeries QcK Heavy
PC specifications
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
Valorant enthusiasts can switch to d4v41's settings given above. To reach a good level of performance, they are advised to keep these settings as references and fine-tune them to adjust to their style of gameplay.