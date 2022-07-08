“I probably want to face Fnatic and OpTic”: Paper Rex's Jinggg ahead of VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

Paper Rex, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2022 APAC Stage 2 Challengers winners, have secured their spot directly in the Masters Copenhagen Playoffs.

In the last Valorant LAN tournament, Paper Rex ended up in the fourth position after a flawless run. The APAC squad took down some of the top EMEA and NA teams like G2 Esports and The Guard in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. However, they were handed a defeat in the Lower Bracket Semifinals match against ZETA DIVISION. Now, they are back on the international LAN at VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen, where they will face the top 11 squads from different regions.

Paper Rex, being the top-seeded team from the APAC region, has made it to the playoffs, alongside XSET, Fnatic, and Leviatán. The remaining eight teams will compete in the Group Stage first to make it to the playoffs. Only four teams out of the eight will qualify for the playoffs. The VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen will begin on July 10, 2022.

Paper Rex’s Jinggg on their team's preparation and expectations from VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen

In an exclusive conversation with Sportskeeda Esports' Pratiti Dhang, Paper Rex's Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie spoke about the team’s preparations and expectations for the upcoming VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen, Denmark. He further revealed their goals and rivals for the upcoming LAN tournament.

Q: Paper Rex has been back-to-back VCT Challengers winners. How does it feel like to be the best team in the region and remain undefeated?

PRX Jinggg: Definitely feels really good because honestly, we didn't really have that many expectations coming into the tournament. Before the APAC tournament, we weren't really playing that well, so we didn't really have that many expectations because we were losing scrims and stuff. Luckily, during the tournament, we got back in form, so yeah, really happy.

Q: This will be your second LAN experience in Copenhagen after the VCT Masters Reykavik. What are your expectations this time after the team put in a remarkable performance last time?

PRX Jinggg: Like the last time, we don't really have any expectations because we don't want to put unnecessary pressure on ourselves. So I guess we're just going to go there, play our game, and see how we play. So we don’t have a lot of expectations. We are just going there to have fun and play our game.

Q: What are some of the mistakes that were made in the last Valorant LAN that you won’t like to repeat?

PRX Jinggg: I think there are certain games that just crack under pressure, and we play really scared because everyone is really tense and stuff. So I think that's our main focus, I guess, not putting pressure on ourselves, just having fun, and keeping the team in a good mood.

Q: The upcoming VCT Masters in Copenhagen will have a live audience for the first time in VCT, cheering for their favorite teams. How do you feel about it and about having an overall new experience?

PRX Jinggg: I think we have to win two games before there will be an audience because I think only for the top four, there will be an audience. But if we make it there and we have to play with a crowd, I actually have never played in a crowd, so I'm not really sure what to expect. So I'm just going to focus on my own game and try not to feel pressured.

Q: How has the preparation been so far for the team for the upcoming Valorant LAN tournament?

PRX Jinggg: So far, it's been really good, but in these past few days, we haven't really been practicing because we have to pack our stuff and prepare everything for Copenhagen. So we haven't really been practicing much these past few days. I think once we get to Copenhagen, we'll start practicing really hard.

Q: Last time, PRX took down both EMEA and NA’s top-seeded teams at the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik, finishing the tournament as the fourth-best team. How would you compare the quality of APAC as a region against major regions like EMEA and NA?

PRX Jinggg: In EMEA, there are more organizations, I guess, with full-time teams compared to APAC. So I think there are more teams in EMEA. I think the quality of teams in EMEA is better with more full-time teams. So I think the EMEA teams are at a higher level.

Q: Paper Rex has grown as a team, and they have ended up in the fourth position in the last Valorant LAN tournament. According to you, what sets Paper Rex apart from other teams?

PRX Jinggg: I think our team can play at a really fast pace and most of the teams don't really know how to play against our pace. Our playstyle is very unique.

Q: Paper Rex had a flawless run in the VCT 2022 Stage 1 Masters Reykjavik. Which team would you be most excited to face again in the tournament?

PRX Jinggg: This time, I probably want to face Fnatic and OpTic Gaming because they are currently the two best teams, and I want to see how we stand against the best teams in the world.

Q: What are some of the goals and objectives the team has set for themselves for the VCT Stage 2 Masters in Copenhagen?

PRX Jinggg: My goal this year was to qualify for the Valorant Champions, and I have already hit my goal. There really aren’t many other goals. I just want to play in Masters, have fun, and hopefully win some games.

Q: What can fans expect this time from you guys at the VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen?

PRX Jinggg: Hopefully, we can play our A-game and win the entire thing.

