Paper Rex make history, become first Asian team to qualify for VCT Masters Grand Finals

Paper Rex made history on July 22 by defeating OpTic Gaming in the upper bracket finals of the VCT Masters 2022: Copenhagen. Interestingly enough, two different incidents entered the history books tonight.

The match between Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming is the first to be hosted at a venue with a live audience. Moreover, Paper Rex became the first Asian team in history to qualify for the VCT Masters Grand Finals.

Fans were eagerly waiting to see the two titans take each other by the horns. However, when the dust finally settled, Paper Rex were the ones standing tall.

Paper Rex book the first seat in the VCT Masters Grand Finals

Paper Rex 🇩🇰 @pprxteam



What an insane game from our boys. We go to Map 2, Bind, in just a bit!



Tune into our watch party here



#WGAMING WE TAKE MAP 1 WITH A 13-3 SCORE!What an insane game from our boys. We go to Map 2, Bind, in just a bit!Tune into our watch party here twitch.tv/pprxteam WE TAKE MAP 1 WITH A 13-3 SCORE! What an insane game from our boys. We go to Map 2, Bind, in just a bit! Tune into our watch party here twitch.tv/pprxteam 🦖#WGAMING https://t.co/9Nhba6wIw5

Until now, Paper Rex and OpTic Gaming hadn't faced each other. With that being said, the Titans from APAC stood tall in their first encounter. The game lived up to fans' expectations as both teams delivered on their promise.

Paper Rex has had a strong run from the onset of this tournament. They managed to successfully knock out two really strong EMEA teams, namely Fnatic and Guild Esports in two concurrent matches. With victory against OpTic Gaming under their belt, Paper Rex look seemingly imperious.

Optic Gaming, on the other hand, have dropped to the lower bracket finals and will be facing the victors of the match between Fnatic and FunPlus Phoenix. The defending champions will get another chance to defend their crown provided they bag a victory against their next opponent.

Each and every member of the Paper Rex roster performed well throughout the match. Although they struggled a bit on Bind, which was the second map of the match, they made up for it on Fracture.

Given what everyone has seen thus far in VCT Masters, Paper Rex is one of the most aggressive teams in the entire tournament. When assessing their gameplay, the team seems to believe in the phrase, "the best defense is a good offense."

Their strategy relies on executing set pieces over the course of a match, making it really difficult for the opposition to respond. This has been a notable factor in almost all of their matches thus far. Furthermore, many also believe that Paper Rex's tactics are quite unique, precluding other teams from replicating them.

Overall, fans are really pleased with Paper Rex's performance in the VCT Masters Copenhagen. After their victory against OpTic Gaming, many took to Twitter to congratulate them on their big win. Some fans, however, were upset that Paper Rex failed to secure a win on Bind.

This map has been a strong point for both the teams. However, OpTic Gaming were the stronger ones when it came to Bind, thereby clinching victory. That said, Jason "F0rsakeN" Susantoo and Wang Jing "Jinggg" Jie were phenomenal on all three maps, and proved once again why their partnership is so deadly.

Now that Paper Rex has secured their spot in the VCT Masters Grand Finals, fans will be rooting for them to bag the gold. They've had a really impressive run thus far, and a victory in the Grand Finals will be the cherry on the cake.

