"I have zero sponsors nowadays!" - Mizkif loses $10,000 after Emiru spins a wheel on stream

Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" recently got together with fellow content creator Emily "Emiru" to host a Halloween-costume-review livestream.

The creators spun the wheel to determine the prize for the Halloween contest's winner. When Matthew asked Emily to spin, it happened to point to a value that compeled the One True King co-founder to give the winner $10,000.

Mizkif was flabbergasted by this and claimed that he "can't afford it nowadays." He was at a loss for words and expressed his sentiments by saying:

"I actually cannot f***ing believe that! Please chat, for the love of god, give me your Twitch Primes! I don't have any sponsors. I have zero sponsors nowadays! Please give me your Twitch Primes. Please!"

Mizkif left stunned after a wheel of fortune compels him to spend $10,000 on stream

The streamers declared the winner of their Halloween costume review at the two-hour mark of Matthew's October 31 livestream. Mizkif revealed that the winner would receive a wheel-spin and win whatever value it landed on. He stated:

"Well, this is our winner. So here's what happens, chat. Now they get a spin. They get a quick wheel spin for the wheel, and we're going to see what they land on. Okay? They're our winners. We already did it, okay? Okay."

The Austin, Texas-based content creator delegated control to Emiru. He recalled the last time she spun the wheel, and it landed at a $10,000 value. He then instructed Emiru to "go hard" and perform a "crazy spin."

A few moments later, the wheel landed at the $10,000 value once more, compeling the streamer to award a large sum of money to the winner of the Halloween costume contest.

Timestamp: 02:02:30

Mizkif was shocked after realizing that he was required to give away $10,000, and accidentally tripped the webcam. He loudly exclaimed:

"No, wait! Emi! I actually can't afford it nowadays. Bro, I... like, I actually like..."

He followed up by asking his viewers to subscribe to his Twitch channel, and claimed that he has "zero sponsors nowadays." He asserted:

"Check if you have Twitch Prime available, chat. If you can give me your Twitch Prime, I would seriously appreciate it. Holy f***ing s**t! There's no way! What is the probability that Emi's done that every time!"

Emiru replied by stating that she was a "very lucky unlucky person."

Fans react to the streamers' wheel-spin moment

Fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat showcased a wide variety of reactions, with the majority of viewers laughing at Matthew seemingly losing $10,000. Here's a snippet of Twitch chat's reaction:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer losing $10,000 (Image via Mizkif/Twitch)

This is not Mizkif's first time losing a large sum of money on stream. Earlier this year, the 27-year-old content creator spun the same wheel and ended up gifting his community 10,000 subscriptions.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes