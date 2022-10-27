"I have a lot of built-up trauma" - Mizkif 'cries' after Alinity roasts him

Twitch sensation Matthew "Mizkif" recently got together with fellow Twitch streamers Natalia "Alinity" and Emily "Emiru" to host a $35,000 PO Box opening livestream.

While unboxing numerous goodies, Mizkif and Alinity noticed that a viewer had sent a custom, hand-made Donkey Kong quilt.

Alinity took the opportunity to roast the One True King (OTK) co-founder by claiming that the latter did not deserve to have someone spending long hours making him a special gift.

After a brief pause, Matthew teared up and started "crying" on stream. After Alinity apologized profusely, the Twitch icon revealed that he could cry on command. He said:

"I have a lot of built-up trauma right now. So it's very easy for me to just cry. I can just like, turn the switch and be, 'Oh wait. I can easily cry every five seconds.'"

Mizkif claims he can "cry on command" after Alinity brutally roasts him

The Twitch streamers unwrapped a Donkey Kong quilt at the 01:26 mark of Mizkif's October 27 stream. He was taken aback by the viewer's wholesome gift and gleefully stated:

"Oh, that is so f***ing cool! Chat, they totally..."

Alinity was also awestruck by the custom hand-made goodie. She then began roasting the Austin, Texas-based content creator by saying:

"Whoa, Donkey Kong! Do you think they did this for you? They made this for you! Yeah, they totally made this for you, Miz. You do not deserve this s**t. You don't deserve a human being out there to spend how many long hours of their time making this."

However, she quickly realized that she had gone too far and began apologizing to the Twitch streamer:

"Oh, I'm sorry, that was mean. But like... Okay, no, I'm sorry. No, you totally do deserve this! You do! It's just like... it's just like, crazy!"

Alinity then noticed that Mizkif had started tearing up. She clarified that she was joking and mentioned that the situation had turned "awkward" because of her:

"Oh my god, you're crying. I'm just kidding! I was just kidding! I was joking! Miz, you're just crying! You're crying? Oh my god, this is awkward. You're crying. I was just kidding."

It then became clear that Matthew was faking his tears and pulling a trick on her. The streamer group burst out laughing when Alinity claimed that he was "manipulating" her. She expressed her surprise at Mizkif's ability to cry on command:

"You're manipulating me. You're making me think you're crying! You're such an a**hole! F**k you! You're such an a**! You can cry on command? Oh my god! Holy s**t, how do you do that? You cry on command and in like ten seconds."

The 27-year-old joked that he could cry just by looking at his Twitch subscriber count. He also mentioned that he had a lot of "built-up trauma." The conversation concluded with Mizkif reassuring Alinity and his chat:

"It's fine, it's fine! No, it's fine."

Fans react to the streamer "crying" on stream

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions, with one community member stating that the streamer was "having a rough month." Here's a snippet of some relevant fan reactions:

Mizkif is one of the most prominent personalities in the streaming world. His popularity skyrocketed after he co-founded OTK with fellow Twitch stars Asmongold, Rich Campbell, EsfandTV, and Tips Out in 2020.

