"That’s kind of f***ked" - Asmongold provides his take on the recent Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit

Twitch sensation Zack "Asmongold" took to his alternative Twitch channel Zackrawrr to host a livestream on October 14. While gaming, his attention caught a Twitch viewer asking for his opinions on the most recent Activision-Blizzard lawsuit:

"When did you talk about the new Activision lawsuit?"

The streamer gave a quick outline of the controversy and explained the gist of the lawsuit. Zack stated:

"So there is a new sexual harassment Activision lawsuit. Basically, there was a guy that got accused of sexual harassment. It got reported to Activision, Activision did an investigation, and then after 10 days, the guy got fired. I don't know. I feel like that's kind of f***ked! Seems good to me! Yeah."

Asmongold talks about a new Activision-Blizzard controversy

At the one-hour mark of the October 14 livestream, Zack provided context towards the most recent Activision-Blizzard sexual harassment lawsuit. He mentioned that an employee was terminated from the company following an investigation into a serious matter.

Asmongold claimed that Activision-Blizzard would not have conducted an investigation after some viewers commented on the company's "culture":

"'That's just the culture there.' No, it's not the culture there at all. I mean, if it was, they would've not done an investigation. I think it's unfair to say that."

The World of Warcraft gamer continued the discussion by providing his take on big corporations not wanting to deal with lawsuits because they would "waste their money":

"Well, I mean, here's the thing is that... I mean, these companies don't want; they don't want a lawsuit because it's a waste of their money. So it's like if there is something that causes; if there's something that causes any sort of like, discourse, or anything like that, they're just going to get rid of it, man."

The Twitch streamer added:

"Yeah, they don't want to deal with it. They don't want to have any problems with it. So it's like, somebody that's putting the company at risk, you know, they're going to, you know, evaluate their accountability for it, and then address it based off of that."

Timestamp: 01:01:28

Another viewer commented that Activision-Blizzard is "risk aversive." Asmongold agreed with the opinion and said:

"Yeah, they're publicly traded. It's important to keep that in mind, too. It's a private company; they got a lot more leeway. But in general, I think it's important to do that."

The streamer claimed that he was not a "shoot first, ask questions later" kind of person and provided a rationale for the statement:

"But yeah, I mean, I don't really think that, like, I'm not a shoot first, ask questions later kind of guy with this stuff, right? I think that if somebody; you know, if there's something like that, that happens, it should be taken really seriously. But it doesn't mean that necessarily anybody's right immediately, and that's why you look into it, and you figure it out yourself."

The discussion on the topic concluded with Asmongold stating that Activision-Blizzard made the "right call":

"I mean, it seems like Activision did that, which is a right call, and I mean, f**k. I don't think there's anything else more to say about it."

Fans react to Asmongold's sentiments

The YouTube comments section featured more than 334 fan reactions. Here's a snippet of some relevant ones:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's take (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Activision-Blizzard only took action after the issue became public, another said that the sexual harassment complaint was reported "years back."

