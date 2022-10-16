Dream Team Updates Twitter account allegedly gets shut down amid grooming controversy

Controversy surrounding Minecraft star Clay "Dream" continues further as the Dream Team Updates Twitter account was allegedly shut down following grooming and pedophillia allegations.

Twitter account @DWTUPDATEE no longer exists as of October 16, 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before getting shut down, Twitter account @DWTUPDATEE shared a three-part update regarding Clay's most recent accusations.

The administrator of the account claimed that the YouTuber is a "disgusting groomer," who has been "inappropriately DMing (directly messaging)" the younger audience on different social media platforms.

What did the Dream Updates Account say before getting allegedly shut down?

In the now-deleted social media post, the administrator of the updates account provided their take on the ongoing grooming and pedophillia allegations against the Minecraft YouTuber:

"TW/groominng. Hey guys, I'm sure a lot of you guys are aware of the situtaion that's currently happening. If you're not, that information has been linked below. TLDR (Too Long; Didn't Read): Dream is a disgusting groomer who has been inappropirately DMing his younger fans through Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat."

The administrator followed up by claiming that they "didn't feel comfortable" about sharing daily updates for the content creator, and that Clay's response to the accusations would be the "last update":

"We, as admins, don't feel comfortable updating on this man anymore. Our last update will be his response to this situation. We're sending love out to all of you, take all the breaks that you need and we hope that victims, and anyone who has ever experienced something so vile, are able to find the happiness they deserve."

Online community reacts to the update accounts getting allegedly removed

The removal of the updates account went viral on Twitter, with numerous Minecraft community members providing their take on the matter.

Twitter user @c3rise_cc expressed their sentiments, stating that the account should "stay gone" after the administrators called the YouTuber "disgusting" without any proper evidence:

Im with dream on this, idgaf. @c3rise_cc dream updates don’t come back, calling him disgusting when all of your followers followed you because of dream.. especially without proper evidence, STAY GONE. dream updates don’t come back, calling him disgusting when all of your followers followed you because of dream.. especially without proper evidence, STAY GONE.

The social media post attracted more than 180 replies. Some community members shared their support for the Minecraft icon by using the hashtag #SUPPORTDREAM:

Twitter user @xxMarleyKxx claimed that the admistrator's response was "rash and shocking" since they did not wait for Clay's official statement regarding the matter:

Online community member shares their thoughts on the removal of the YouTuber's update account (Image via Twitter)

Viixxxie 💚💙 @viixxxie @xxMarleyKxx @c3rise_cc and they KNEW people went to them for anything Dream related, ofc their opinion would easily influence theirs @xxMarleyKxx @c3rise_cc and they KNEW people went to them for anything Dream related, ofc their opinion would easily influence theirs

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

Taby ❄️ @tabyywastaken

Someone was being emotional @c3rise_cc Honestly they switched up SO FAST without even hearing him out like bro give him at least time to response.Someone was being emotional @c3rise_cc Honestly they switched up SO FAST without even hearing him out like bro give him at least time to response.Someone was being emotional

CASper ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ DREAM NO 1 SUPPORTER @dwtloveheart @c3rise_cc it was so heartbreaking when they did that, i genuinely loved that update acc. all the bits dream made about hating them were so fun i cant understand why they’d turn on him so early on when he hadn’t even said anything yet :( @c3rise_cc it was so heartbreaking when they did that, i genuinely loved that update acc. all the bits dream made about hating them were so fun i cant understand why they’d turn on him so early on when he hadn’t even said anything yet :(

Viixxxie 💚💙 @viixxxie



i feel like this is the most twitter thing ive said @c3rise_cc people really showing their true colors rn igi feel like this is the most twitter thing ive said @c3rise_cc people really showing their true colors rn ig i feel like this is the most twitter thing ive said

madi ♡ spooky month 👻 @official_madi02 bc i loved that account. they even said that before he posted about all of this like be fr @c3rise_cc LITERALLY as soon as i saw “disgusting” i was likebc i loved that account. they even said that before he posted about all of this like be fr @c3rise_cc LITERALLY as soon as i saw “disgusting” i was like 😐😧 bc i loved that account. they even said that before he posted about all of this like be fr

Dream made headlines on October 12, after a burner Twitter account shared some archived posts by Twitter user Anastasia (@oxeclean).

She claimed that the internet influencer revealed his face to her two years ago, and accused him of connecting with her when she was a minor through his personal Snapchat number and Twitter handle.

The following day (October 13), Clay released a TwitLonger statement and revealed that the direct messages were real. However, he slammed the serious grooming allegations against him.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes