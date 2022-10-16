Dream Team Updates Twitter account allegedly gets shut down amid grooming controversy

Controversy surrounding Minecraft star Clay "Dream" continues further as the Dream Team Updates Twitter account was allegedly shut down following grooming and pedophillia allegations.
Before getting shut down, Twitter account @DWTUPDATEE shared a three-part update regarding Clay's most recent accusations.
The administrator of the account claimed that the YouTuber is a "disgusting groomer," who has been "inappropriately DMing (directly messaging)" the younger audience on different social media platforms.
What did the Dream Updates Account say before getting allegedly shut down?
In the now-deleted social media post, the administrator of the updates account provided their take on the ongoing grooming and pedophillia allegations against the Minecraft YouTuber:
"TW/groominng. Hey guys, I'm sure a lot of you guys are aware of the situtaion that's currently happening. If you're not, that information has been linked below. TLDR (Too Long; Didn't Read): Dream is a disgusting groomer who has been inappropirately DMing his younger fans through Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat."
The administrator followed up by claiming that they "didn't feel comfortable" about sharing daily updates for the content creator, and that Clay's response to the accusations would be the "last update":
"We, as admins, don't feel comfortable updating on this man anymore. Our last update will be his response to this situation. We're sending love out to all of you, take all the breaks that you need and we hope that victims, and anyone who has ever experienced something so vile, are able to find the happiness they deserve."
Online community reacts to the update accounts getting allegedly removed
The removal of the updates account went viral on Twitter, with numerous Minecraft community members providing their take on the matter.
Twitter user @c3rise_cc expressed their sentiments, stating that the account should "stay gone" after the administrators called the YouTuber "disgusting" without any proper evidence:
The social media post attracted more than 180 replies. Some community members shared their support for the Minecraft icon by using the hashtag #SUPPORTDREAM:
Twitter user @xxMarleyKxx claimed that the admistrator's response was "rash and shocking" since they did not wait for Clay's official statement regarding the matter:
Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:
Dream made headlines on October 12, after a burner Twitter account shared some archived posts by Twitter user Anastasia (@oxeclean).
She claimed that the internet influencer revealed his face to her two years ago, and accused him of connecting with her when she was a minor through his personal Snapchat number and Twitter handle.
The following day (October 13), Clay released a TwitLonger statement and revealed that the direct messages were real. However, he slammed the serious grooming allegations against him.
