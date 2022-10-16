Why is #SupportDream trending on Twitter? Real reason explored amid Dream grooming controversy

Fans of Minecraft YouTuber Clay "Dream" have started the hashtag #SupportDream on Twitter. The hashtag began trending on the social media site today, as the popular content creator faces accusations of grooming a minor.

The accusations come from a Twitter user named Anastasia, who goes by the handle @oxeclean. She claimed that he would repeatedly flirt and send inappropriate messages to her via Snapchat. Anastasia also claimed that these messages were sent two years ago when she was still a minor.

Following the allegations, phrases such as "Dream is a Freak" began trending on social media, with numerous users criticizing the YouTuber for his alleged actions. In response, fans sticking by the Minecraft star created their own hashtag to show their support.

mina 🤍 #SUPPORTDREAM @gogysbred “always believe the victim” dream is ALSO a victim. A victim of defamation, bullying, death threats, accusations, and MUCH MORE. #supportdream “always believe the victim” dream is ALSO a victim. A victim of defamation, bullying, death threats, accusations, and MUCH MORE. #supportdream

Why is #SupportDream trending on Twitter?

The popular Minecraft YouTuber finally revealed his face to the world on October 2. He attended TwitchCon 2022 in San Diego, California the following week, where he met fans and participated in live panels for the first time. These recent developments signaled the beginning of a bold new chapter in the content creator's career.

The accusations surface

Nearly a week after his appearance at the convention, he was met with public accusations of grooming on Twitter. A burner account revealed a collection of archived tweets and photos previously shared by Twitter user @oxeclean. The supposed owner of the account is Anastasia, a 20-year-old woman, who claimed that she had been in contact with the YouTuber since March 2020, when she was 17.

In her tweets, she alleged that the YouTuber contacted her through Twitter DMs before moving to Snapchat and iMessage. Anastasia claimed that he was very flirtatious with her, despite being told that she was 17 at the time of their initial contact.

She provided screenshots of the supposed messages, including the YouTuber inviting her to his house in Florida. One of her claims also had to do with his recent face reveal, saying that Dream revealed his face to her during their messages and that his public reveal was to prevent her from leaking his face first.

Aftermath

After a burner account posted a thread of all of the screenshotted tweets and messages, Anastasia set her Twitter account to private. Although the allegations made against the Minecraft star are quite serious, the evidence provided is yet to be verified.

As the claims started to spread, hashtags like #dreamisafreak began trending on Twitter, with users calling for the Minecraft YouTuber to be "canceled."

candy/tom ♡ @innitinc he's gotten away with racism, anti semitism, being creepy towards a cc who was 16 at the time, and soon gr00ming if this all gets forgotten about. START. BELIEVING. VICTIMS. even his updates account called him out and they never do #dreamisafreak he's gotten away with racism, anti semitism, being creepy towards a cc who was 16 at the time, and soon gr00ming if this all gets forgotten about. START. BELIEVING. VICTIMS. even his updates account called him out and they never do #dreamisafreak

In response, fans of the content creator chose to stick with him through the allegations and created a response hashtag, #SupportDream.

The YouTuber is yet to comment on the allegations, although the court of public opinion already seems to be divided on the subject. It remains to be seen if any further evidence supporting Anastasia's claims will be revealed.

