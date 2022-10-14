What are the allegations against Minecraft streamer Dream?

After eight years of streaming anonymously, Minecraft content creator Clay "Dream" revealed his face to the world for the very first time on October 02, 2022. Although the YouTube video was an instant hit, he has found himself in hot water following a string of recent developments involving some serious accusations.

"#Dreamisafreak" has been trending on Twitter after a user named Anastasia accused him of grooming her via different social media platforms when she was just a minor.

On October 13, 2022, a Twitter burner account @burner39413705 shared an archived thread where a girl named Anastasia revealed a series of screenshots that allegedly showed Dream trying to make inappropriate sexual advances towards her on Snapchat and Twitter. At the time, she was merely 17 years old.

Minecraft sensation Dream accused of grooming minor

Anastasia revealed a few screen recordings to prove that the screenshots were not doctored and even detailed how Dream had tried to invite her to his house. 17 at the time, she claimed that Dream connected with her through her personal Snapchat account and soon tried making sexual advances towards her, knowing that she was a minor.

She shared a series of screenshots of some more text messages between them and stated that the conversation was extremely uncomfortable for her. She also went on to reveal that they initially started talking on Twitter; however, as Dream was allegedly "afraid" of getting caught, they switched their platform to Snapchat and later exchanged numbers.

Here are a couple of the screenshots shared by Anastasia.

Anastasia shared screenshot of their personal messages (Image via Twitter)

Anastasia shared screenshot of their personal messages (Image via Twitter)

The burner account even presented some of Anastasia's final updates on the matter wherein she asserted that she didn't need to provide further "receipts" to anyone in order to prove herself. She noted:

"None of it is appropriate for a 'fan' and influencer to be this close, especially since I was still 17 and in school and he knew that. It crosses the line when he's sending me his huge house/inviting me. The worst of flirt that I recall was on Snapchat and obviously those delete."

Anastasia lastly mentioned that Dream had got in touch with her through Twitter and Snapchat while being in a romantic relationship with his ex.

"This was all while he was with his ex, didn't she cheat with minors who were fans of his too? Power couple ig (I guess) idk (I don't know) idc (I don't care) about these people. It was a short-lived phase when I was in a very bad place and after I started talking to him as a person. I stopped supporting bc (because) he wasn't interesting."

Conclusion to the archived Twitter thread (Images via Twitter)

Social media reacts to allegations

As expected, immediately after the screenshots were made public, they went viral on multiple social media platforms. "#Dreamisafreak" began trending on Twitter, with netizens providing their take on the entire matter.

A couple of individuals on Twitter have sided with the Minecraft sensation, while others remain confused.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter)

For the uninitiated, grooming describes an adult trying to manipulate or befriend a minor in order to establish an inappropriate, non-platonic relationship with them. This generally involves portraying oneself as trustworthy.

With that being said, it remains to be seen whether Anastasia decides to take legal action against Dream. Regardless of the drama, the incident has certainly stirred up the Minecraft community.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes