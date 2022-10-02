Why is 'Dream face reveal' trending on Twitter today?

Popular YouTuber Dream is trending on Twitter, as well as the hashtag #dreamfacereveal. The Minecraft YouTuber has been teasing a face reveal on social media over the last couple of weeks.

He shared his intentions of doing a face reveal on September 23, tweeting out that his signature mask would be coming off soon. Yesterday, he collaborated with many content creators who recorded their reactions during FaceTime calls with the YouTuber. Earlier this morning, he sent out a one-word tweet informing fans that today will be the day they finally get to see his face.

Why is 'Dream face reveal' trending on Twitter

The Minecraft content creator has been one of the most recognizable names in the YouTube since his rise to prominence in 2019 and 2020. He has seen tremendous success over the last three years, with around 42 million subscribers across his channels, including a whopping 30 million subscribers on his main channel.

The YouTuber's content primarily focuses on Minecraft, creating popular video series like "Minecraft Manhunt" and "Minecraft Speedruns." He is also known for being the host of the Dream Survival Multiplayer (SMP) private Minecraft server, which he created alongside friend and fellow content creator GeorgeNotFound for the purpose of collaborating and roleplaying with other large Minecraft content creators.

Despite his popularity as well as the millions of fans who are eager to learn more about their favorite YouTuber, Dream has managed to keep many details about his personal life private. Little is known about the person behind the mask, aside from him saying he goes by the name "Clay" and lives in Orlando, Florida.

The detail that most fans are curious about right now is his face. The Minecraft star has made very few appearances on camera. While he has appeared in videos, his face is always obscured by his signature mask. This is set to change as he stated his intentions to do a face reveal leading up to his in-person appearance at TwitchCon in San Diego next weekend.

dream @dreamwastaken see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)



it feels so surreal. love you all see you all in San Diego!!! can’t wait to finally meet friends, fans, and other creators :)it feels so surreal. love you all

Things ramped up yesterday as the YouTuber collaborated with numerous fellow content creators, calling them via FaceTime and having them record their reactions upon seeing his face. Several big names posted their reaction videos on social media, including Anthony Padilla, TommyInnIt and Karl Jacobs.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ I FaceTimed Dream :)



Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! I FaceTimed Dream :)Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! https://t.co/gicCs4AVP1

It seems like the face reveal saga will reach its climax today, as the Minecraft YouTuber sent out tweets on both of his Twitter accounts that implied today was the big day.

dream @dreamwastaken is today the day is today the day

The hype has been sufficiently drummed up, spreading across numerous large internet fan bases. Fans and detractors alike have gotten the hashtag "#dreamfacereveal" trending on Twitter in anticipation. Many are anxious to see what his face looks like, speculating on whether he is attractive or ugly, while others are making jokes and memes about the situation.

Although he is yet to reveal his face to the general public, the amount of hype leading up to the reveal as well as the reactions from fellow content creators prove this will be a momentous occasion for Dream.

