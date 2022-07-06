"We're now at 29.5 million" - Fans rejoice as Dream surpasses monumental milestone of 29 million subscribers

Minecraft gamer Clay "Dream" shared a post on Twitter, celebrating reaching the milestone of 29.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. As a gesture of appreciation towards his fans, Dream tweeted his gratitude and disbelief after reaching the mammoth landmark.

The 22-year-old, also known as DreamWasTaken, is presently the highest subscribed Minecraft YouTuber and among the highest subscribed YouTubers in America. He also shared a friendly rivalry with fellow streamer Technoblade, who recently passed away.

Dream @Dream It’s been 3 years since I uploaded my first video. we’re now at 29.5 million. 29 MILLION subs.



I thought 1 million was a huge goal.



forever grateful for everything you have all blessed me with. more time with my friends especially. appreciate you all more than words can express It’s been 3 years since I uploaded my first video. we’re now at 29.5 million. 29 MILLION subs.I thought 1 million was a huge goal.forever grateful for everything you have all blessed me with. more time with my friends especially. appreciate you all more than words can express

Dream celebrates reaching 29.5 million subscribers through appreciative tweet

Although his real face is still unknown, the American is among the platform's most popular and fastest-growing individual creators. He joined YouTube in 2014, but his first upload was barely three years ago when he uploaded a video titled, this cursed Minecraft video will trigger you..., which sits over 17 million views.

His most viewed video was uploaded on August 7, 2020, titled Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE. It sits with over 110 million views, making it one of the most popular videos created by a non-branded YouTube channel.

Celebrating his 29.5 million subscriber landmark through his second Twitter account, he also posted:

dream @dreamwastaken 2019 -> 2022 YT Subscribers



Sapnap: 0 -> 4.5 million

George: 5000 -> 10.2 million

Dream: 1000 -> 29.5 million



2020 -> 2022 Stream Followers



Sapnap: 0 -> 3 million

George: 0 -> 4.8 million

Dream: 0 -> 6 million



DREAM TEAM TAKEOVER BABY. 2019 -> 2022 YT SubscribersSapnap: 0 -> 4.5 millionGeorge: 5000 -> 10.2 millionDream: 1000 -> 29.5 million2020 -> 2022 Stream FollowersSapnap: 0 -> 3 millionGeorge: 0 -> 4.8 millionDream: 0 -> 6 millionDREAM TEAM TAKEOVER BABY.

He also said:

"Such an amazing feeling to look back on everything, the grind, the work put in, the planning, the LUCK, the friends, the coincidences, the rises and falls, just everything. so amazing. wouldn't trade it for anything. for better or worse. we're a family, truly. all of us."

The internet personality created the Dream SMP with fellow Minecraft YouTuber GeorgeNotFound. It s an invite-only server that includes gamers such as Callahan, Sapnap, Tommyinnit, Wilbur Soot, and LazarBeam.

dream @dreamwastaken



streaming in a few... 29 million subscribers limited merch drop dream.shop !!!!streaming in a few... 29 million subscribers limited merch drop dream.shop !!!!streaming in a few... https://t.co/l6GQkbTmqv

Earlier this year, the streamer also celebrated reaching the 29 million subs milestone by announcing a brand new clothing line that included limited edition and custom-made hoodies, bucket hats, and beanies.

Fans pour in with congratulatory comments on Twitter

Clay being one of the most popular YouTubers and streamers, his fans and fellow content creators flocked to his handle to express their wishes and praise the achievement.

Here are a few tweets in celebration of the grand achievement:

DREAM UPDATES @DWTUPDATEE 🙁 @Dream LOVE YOU! Happy 3 years dream🥳 Cant wait for the future holds this is just the beginning @Dream LOVE YOU! Happy 3 years dream🥳 Cant wait for the future holds this is just the beginning 💚🙁

rose!🎗 @cadavruwu @Dream i think young dream would be proud of you :] @Dream i think young dream would be proud of you :] https://t.co/jwOTv7wLlu

Jess .ᐟ @TheKarlJacobs Jess .ᐟ @TheKarlJacobs i found the dream team in oct 2020 & iirc when i first subbed to dream he had 12 million subs & seeing him now with almost 30 million is so insane, it’ll always be so crazy to me how fast he grew & i am & always will be so fkn proud of him for everything he’s done in just 3 years i found the dream team in oct 2020 & iirc when i first subbed to dream he had 12 million subs & seeing him now with almost 30 million is so insane, it’ll always be so crazy to me how fast he grew & i am & always will be so fkn proud of him for everything he’s done in just 3 years @Dream i love you sm twitter.com/thekarljacobs/… @Dream i love you sm twitter.com/thekarljacobs/…

His peers joined in with his fans to share their thoughts and send regards to one of the fastest-growing YouTubers:

Sapnap @sapnap @Dream love u dude. i can't wait to see what the next 3 are gonna be like :) @Dream love u dude. i can't wait to see what the next 3 are gonna be like :)

In addition to having a whopping 29.5 million subscribers on YouTube, the online star boasts over 6 million followers on Twitch, making him one of the most popular gamers on the platform.

He will also be in Bella Poarch's new single, Dolls, which will be released on July 15.

