4 best modern tower designs to build in Minecraft 1.19 update

Building the right base can be extremely important in Minecraft. It can be the difference-maker, especially if players are in a PvP world or something else where the base needs to be perfect.

Even in regular Minecraft, the right base is helpful because it gives users everything they need to survive in one place.

Towers can be effective bases for multiple reasons. For starters, they're tall and spacious, which means they can usually fit everything gamers have. Also, since they're a vertical house, they can easily be extended further into the sky or deeper underground.

There are several ways to build a tower in the 1.19 update, as seen below.

Tower designs that Minecraft gamers cannot miss in version 1.19

4) Medieval tower

Medieval towers are prevalent and are one of the most recognizable towers in Minecraft. They can be challenging to build, so they're not seen as often as others.

For medieval towers, a few things are often present. For starters, each room on the top level has a spire of sorts. This is iconic and is the easiest way to make a tower look exceptionally medieval.

The color scheme is essential, too, mainly because medieval towers typically don't come in bright green, yellow, or blue. It's also important to remember that for most towers, the base is broad, the middle is thin, and the top is wide again.

This would be a challenge for physics, but those don't exist in Minecraft.

3) Castle tower

Castle towers are a classic, and they're easy to expand. Minecraft gamers can easily build and replicate a castle tower across the way. Connecting it with a bridge of the same blocks is an easy way to make a simple castle.

Either way, the castle tower is excellent for a tower base. These are usually made out of mostly stone blocks. Deepslate makes for astonishing towers, but all forms of stone or cobblestone can be used effectively.

These towers are usually more straightforward than others, meaning they don't change size. From the bottom to the top, they are generally consistent in size.

2) Wizard tower

Wizard towers are among the most famous towers in the game because they're so much fun to make. That doesn't mean they're easy, though. Quite the contrary, actually. Wizard towers are complex because of their strange dimensions and the blocks they often use.

Dark oak wood is a staple of many wizard towers and is one of the most challenging woods to find. Oak, birch, spruce, Mangrove, Acacia, and jungle wood are typically a little easier to come by than dark oak.

For a wizard tower, it's crucial to make it look more whimsical than other towers. A wizard is certainly more whimsical than most who own towers.

Purple blocks are great, like purple wool or purpur blocks, since that color is most commonly associated with wizards.

1) Pillager Outpost

A Pillager Outpost (Image via Mojang)

What's easier than building a tower in Minecraft? Having one already made.

Pillager Outposts are the perfect tower and can be found in worlds fairly often. The challenge is that some of the most volatile mobs in the game naturally spawn there, so keeping everything incredibly well-lit is imperative.

The other challenge is that they come with wide gaps in their structure. That will need to be filled but does allow for lots of customization.

There are challenges with this tower, but it does eliminate 75% of the existing work, i.e., building one, and what's better than that?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

