How to build a Wizard Tower in Minecraft

The Minecraft community is known for showing their passion for the game by attempting some incredible builds and bringing them to life inside the game. From pop culture references, like the city of Novigrad from the Witcher series, and colossal custom-made empires to structures representing fantasy and sorcery, players construct a ton of insanely detailed builds on a regular basis.

Wizard Towers are exactly what they sound like. They are towers representative of the fantasy genre and serve as the symbolic house of a witch or wizard. Over the last few years, Minecraft players have taken a liking to this magical structure. In this article, we explain how to build the structure using two examples by different players.

Wizard Tower in Minecraft: Building tutorial and showcase

Minecraft players can find two wizard tower builds below, each viewed from the perspective of a YouTuber who has added their own unique touch to the build.

1) Prismarine Wizard Tower (Build credit: YouTube/BrokenPixelSK)

The first example is a tower built by Minecraft YouTuber BrokenPixelSK. The tutorial starts off with the tower’s foundation, which is set in a 6x6 block radius and is made using stone bricks. It then proceeds to the middle of the tower using the same type of block, and this is where the magic begins.

The top section of the the main tower and the other mini-towers are bathed in cyan. The foundational structure of the tower is made using stripped warped wood and warped trapdoor.

Detailing the roof (Image via YouTube/BrokenPixelSK)

The roof is then constructed using prismarine blocks and stairs, with the blocks gradually making their way towards the top of the tower. Texturing can be done using cyan wool or concrete as well.

Next comes the construction of the side towers; one to the right and one to the left of the main tower, and both are built in a fashion similar to the main tower. Each tower roof is detailed using warped fences, and the interior can be customized according to the player’s liking.

2) Simple Wizard Tower (Build credit: BigTonyMC)

This wizard tower build has a unique design as compared to the traditional visualization of a wizard tower with a sloping roof and multiple towers. Minecraft YouTuber BigTonyMC has laid out the building process for his audience in six steps, making it easier to follow the tutorial.

The first step deals with the foundational structure, which is made out to be 22 blocks tall. The majority of the blocks used for this part are stone brick blocks, with oak logs coming in towards the side of the tower.

The foundational structure of the tower (Image via YouTube/BigTonyMC)

The second step includes an entrance that is shaped like a small house, which leads inside the tower. The flooring is done using polished deepslate. An arch covers the entrance and has its own roof that is made using dark oak stairs and planks.

The third and fourth steps deal with supporting structures on the bottom and top of the tower respectively. The detailing at the bottom of the tower, as recommended by the builder, should be done using blocks from the biome the build is in. The top includes a supporting platform where the interior is made.

The supporting platform (Image via YouTube/BigTony MC)

The fifth and sixth steps focus on the final build and design of the tower. BigTony starts off with the structure’s walls, which are made using oak planks and oak wood. Identical wooden beams with lanterns are made on all four sides of the tower. The last step includes the roof of the build, which is made using dark oak planks, stairs and wood.

Players can then have a look at the builder's interior ideas for the build and go through the materials required for the build in the description. This build is quite simple and easy to follow, due to it being explained so well.

The finished Wizard Tower (Image via YouTube/BigTonyMC)

Wizard Towers are among the best examples of medieval-styled structure building in Minecraft. The aforementioned tutorials do a great job of explaining how players targeting this build can change it up with modifications of their own.

