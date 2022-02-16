How to build a wizard tower in Minecraft

Although vanilla Minecraft may not have much magic, constructing something as mysterious as a wizard tower can be a lot of fun.

Every wizard tower design is a little different, a testament to the inherent creativity of the Minecraft community. Be that as it may, many wizard towers follow the same building conventions and share certain features for players to utilize.

When constructing one's own wizard tower, there are a few things to keep in mind and a few steps to follow. Players will have more than enough room to customize their tower to their liking and give it their own personal flair.

Core steps in building a wizard tower in Minecraft

1) Creating the spire

A wizard tower's central spire with various accompanying amenities (Image via Mojang)

The spire is the structure that the rest of the tower will rest on. Typically built of a stone block, the central spire of a wizard tower in Minecraft can be shaped in a "circular" fashion or built with a standard squarelike shape.

The tower can be as short or tall as a player prefers. It also doesn't hurt to leave gaps in the spire for eventual windows or other additions.

2) Topping off with a roof

A wizard tower with a more rounded roof concept (Image via Mojang)

After constructing the core spire of the wizard tower, Minecraft players can move on to the roof. These roofs tend to be made of a different material than the spire to give better contrast and provide block diversity.

Most wizard tower roofs tend to be triangular or conic in nature, but some Minecraft players like to use a more domed look depending on how their spire looks. Some players even leave an opening in the roof for things like beacons to shine through, though this isn't necessary and comes down to preference.

3) Filling the interior

No wizard tower is complete without an enchanting room (Image via Mojang)

Filling the interior of a wizard tower in Minecraft will take some time. Players should begin by building the multiple floors of the spire complex and connecting them with things like stairs, ladders, or even water elevators.

When the floors are complete, players can begin to fill them with different rooms for varied purposes. The most important rooms for any wizard tower are the enchanting room and a space for brewing potions, facilitating the primary activities that wizards are known for.

If players still have space left, it wouldn't be a bad idea to add sleeping quarters and a storage area. These amenities are secondary, but they are great for any structure, wizard towers included.

Once the main rooms have been situated, players can decorate them to their liking with things like furniture, light fixtures, and more.

