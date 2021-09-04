How to create circles in Minecraft 

Minecraft is a block-based game. The vast majority of all items are blocks, rather than their normal shapes. Grass, dirt, rocks, water and even air come in block form.

There are a few exceptions to that rule, though. Compasses, fire charges, snowballs and a select few other items are circular, but everything else is a block.

This is a unique aspect that Minecraft is relatively infamous for, but in the real world, there are plenty of circular items. Replicating certain things can be tricky since everything is block based.

I seriously thought circles in minecraft werent blocks 💀 — Maité Cherlet (@MaiteCherlet) August 30, 2021

For example, crafting a fountain can be tricky, because making that circle is difficult. It's not impossible to make circles in Minecraft, though. Here are some tips on how to do it.

Making circles in Minecraft

The important thing to keep in mind when trying something like this is that this game does not allow for perfect circles. Even when using blocks in the right pattern, it's still block-based and thus not a perfect circle. The farther away a player gets from this makeshift circle, the better it will look, but it won't ever be perfect.

A Minecraft circle will never be perfect, but pretty good for being made entirely out of blocks. Image via Minecraft

Regardless, there is a way to make an admittedly imperfect circle in Minecraft. Players can start by constructing a cross with equally long lines. It should be as long as they want the circle to be big, and both sides need to have equal length or it won't be a circle.

Players can then place a block on the outside of each line and begin connecting those blocks. The bigger the circle is, the more circular it will look. Players can go up one block and over one block and place the next connecting piece of the circle all the way from one point of the cross to the other.

I finally discovered how to make circles in minecraft after playing the game for 8 years. Let's go. — Flipside (@OmegaFlipside) August 27, 2021

Once all four points are connected, they can remove the internal cross and will have the best circle Minecraft can offer.

For more Minecraft content, check out our Facebook page!

Like and follow Sportskeeda Minecraft Facebook page for more news and info!

Edited by Ashish Yadav