Top 5 mods to turn Minecraft into a fantasy game

Many games have an active modding community, and Minecraft is no different. Since its release, many players have been actively creating Minecraft mods.

After playing for a long time, players may get bored of the same vanilla gameplay. Thanks to Minecraft's amazing modding community, players can enhance the regular Minecraft gameplay and turn it into a game from some other genres like horror, RPG, adventure, and fantasy.

Out of all genres, fantasy mods are among the most popular mods because of their unique mobs, items, and mechanics. This article shares some of the best fantasy-themed mods for Minecraft. Players tired of vanilla Minecraft can try these mods to add new elements to the game.

Five best Minecraft mods for fantasy

5) Waystones

Waystones mod brings server commands like "home" and "warp" to regular survival gameplay. Players can find new special blocks called waystone blocks that can be used for teleporting when activated.

After a waypoint is activated, players can teleport to it using Warp Scroll, a rechargeable Warp Stone, or another waypoint.

4) Blood Magic

Blood Magic is among the most popular mods for Minecraft. It is a gruesome and terrifying mod that introduces the idea of black magic in Minecraft. Players can make a wide variety of custom items in Blood Magic mod such as the Blood Altar, Hellfire Forge, runes, crystals, and do powerful rituals.

In Blood Magic mod, players can unlock new features and content by increasing the tier level. Players can reach Tier 5 to get access to advanced rituals.

3) Ensorcellation

Bored of using the same enchantments again and again? Try Ensorcellation mod to add over 30 new unique types of enchantments in Minecraft. Ensorcellation mod adds new enchantments for armor, tools, weapons, and shields.

All the enchantments are well-thought and do not give an unfair advantage. This mod features many quality of life enchantments like Soulbound, Vitality, Excavating, and more.

2) Astral Sorcery

In vanilla Minecraft, the sky and stars do not play any role and are just for aesthetics. Astral Sorcery mod is a magical fantasy mod themed around the stars. In the mod, players can find a journal explaining how to harness the power of starlight and use constellations.

1) Ice and Fire: Dragons

Fantasy won't be fantasy if there aren't any mythological creatures. With Ice and Fire: Dragons mod, players can bring dragons to Minecraft. Along with dragons, this mod also adds many other fictional and mythological mobs like hippogryphs, gorgons, pixies, hydras, lichens, and more.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

