Top 5 most popular Minecraft mods of all time

Minecraft mods allow players to modify, add features, and change the way the game is played based on what they're looking for.

Minecraft modding is not a new phenomenon and has existed almost since the game first made its debut, over 10 years ago. Over this time, the modding scene has evolved, and some mods in particular have amassed a huge following passing over 100 million downloads.

Readers interested in learning about the most popular Minecraft mods to install can check out the list of the 5 most popular Minecraft mods (based on lifetime downloads) of all time below.

5 most downloaded Minecraft mods

5) Mouse Tweaks (Downloads: 93 Million)

Up first is Mouse Tweaks, a mod that sets out to add new and helpful dragging mechanics to Minecraft.

This mod brings a bunch of new shortcuts and quality of life mouse tweaks to assist players on their Minecraft journey. It's also highly configurable, meaning gamers can adjust all shortcuts and mechanics to their exact specifications.

Through this mod, players have reported speed gains in many key activities in Minecraft, including crafting, chest sorting, enchanting, and much more.

Download Here

4) Tinkers' Construct (Downloads: 94 Million)

Tinkers' Construct is a highly popular mod that brings a plethora of new features to Minecraft.

One of the biggest features brought forward by this mod is tool combination. Gamers can use this mod to combine tools and modify them to create something brand new.

With dozens of different item parts to combine, there's thousands of combinations to create unique tools, each with certain modifiers, unique abilities, and special effects.

Download Here

3) Storage Drawers (Downloads: 96 Million)

Storage Drawers is perfect for Minecrafters who like to be organized. The mod brings in a variety of new drawers that can be labeled in order to organize items more easily.

Storage Drawers is also compatible with several other popular Minecraft mods such as Thaumcraft, Jabba's dolly, Applied Energistics 2, Bibliocraft, and many others.

Download Here

2) JourneyMap (Downloads: 111 Million)

JourneyMap is one of just a few of mods to break the 100 million downloads threshold.

This Minecraft forge mod allows Minecrafters to map their world in real-time as the world gets explored. This map can then be viewed in a web browser or in-game via a minimap.

Download Here

1 Just Enough Items (JEI) (Downloads: 131 Million)

Just Enough Items is currently the most popular Minecraft mod in terms of downloads, boasting a mammoth figure of 131 million downloads over its lifespan.

The mod describes itself as an item and recipe viewing tool, allowing gamers to access Minecraft items more easily and navigate crafting recipes in a seamless manner.

Also Read

Although not the biggest mod in terms of adding new content, it goes to prove the age old phrase of quality over quantity.

Download Here

Latest Minecraft updates now on your Facebook timeline. Check out here!

Edited by Danyal Arabi